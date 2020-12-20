Mana Iwabuchi: Aston Villa sign Japan captain from INAC Kobe Leonessa
Last updated on .From the section Women's Football
Aston Villa have signed Japan captain Mana Iwabuchi, who will join the Women's Super League club in January.
The 27-year-old forward has 72 international caps and was part of the Japan side that won the 2011 World Cup.
Iwabuchi will join from Japanese club INAC Kobe Leonessa and has previously been at Hoffenheim and Bayern Munich.
"Not only will she bring a wealth of experience, but she will also add a different dimension to our attacking play," said Villa boss Gemma Davies.
Villa are second-bottom of the WSL after seeing their game on Sunday postponed after "a small number" of positive Covid-19 cases at the training ground of opponents West Ham.
- Missed Match of the Day 2? Stream all the goals and highlights from a huge day of Premier League games now