Stuart Kettlewell has been "relieved of his duties" as Ross County manager following their 2-0 home defeat by Hamilton Academical.

Kettlewell revealed his departure in a BBC Scotland interview after the loss left his team four points adrift at the bottom of the Scottish Premiership.

County then confirmed the news, which comes after a run of 10 league games without a win, eight of them defeats.

"From my point of view it's obviously gut wrenching," said Kettlewell.

"I just want to front that one up and say that's the situation just now. I'll need to go and speak to the players, speak to the staff and all the people who have been behind me.

"It's obviously a bit raw. I'll take it on the chin and take responsibility for what's not been good enough, and it hasn't been good enough. We find ourselves at the bottom of the league.

"Hopefully whoever comes in, whoever gets that responsibility, can pick the players up and start finding results and watch the football club move up the table."