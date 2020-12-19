Match ends, Parma 0, Juventus 4.
Cristiano Ronaldo scored twice as Juventus maintained their unbeaten Serie A start with a comfortable victory over Parma.
Sweden's 20-year-old forward Dejan Kulusevski slotted in from Alex Sandro's pass to send Andrea Pirlo's side ahead after 23 minutes.
Ronaldo headed in three minutes later and fired in his 12th league goal of the season shortly after half-time.
Alvaro Morata headed in a late fourth from Federico Bernardeschi's cross.
Third-placed Juventus have drawn six of their 13 Serie A matches this season, but Saturday's win ensured they keep the pressure on leaders AC Milan, who are one point ahead and face Sassuolo on Sunday (14:00 GMT).
Juventus, winners of the past nine Italian titles, and Milan remain the only clubs with an unbeaten league record in Europe's top five leagues this season.
Meanwhile, Ronaldo, who had a penalty saved as Juventus drew with Atalanta on Wednesday, has scored 63 goals in 73 Serie A appearances.
The 35-year-old former Real Madrid forward is tied with Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski for the most goals in Europe's top five leagues in 2020, after Lewandowski also reached 32 on Saturday.
Line-ups
Parma
- 1Sepe
- 2IacoponiSubstituted forBusiat 60'minutes
- 24Osorio
- 22Bruno Alves
- 7Gagliolo
- 23Azevedo Júnior
- 19Sohm
- 14KurticSubstituted forBrugmanat 85'minutes
- 33KuckaSubstituted forCyprienat 60'minutes
- 11CorneliusSubstituted forIngleseat 61'minutes
- 27KouassiSubstituted forKaramohat 45'minutes
Substitutes
- 4Balogh
- 10Karamoh
- 15Brugman
- 17Dezi
- 18Cyprien
- 30Valenti
- 31Ricci
- 32Brunetta
- 34Colombi
- 37Camara
- 42Busi
- 45Inglese
Juventus
- 77Buffon
- 13DaniloBooked at 40mins
- 19BonucciSubstituted forJu Cuadradoat 76'minutes
- 4de Ligt
- 44Kulusevski
- 14McKennieSubstituted forPortanovaat 76'minutes
- 30Bentancur
- 8RamseySubstituted forBernardeschiat 68'minutes
- 12Lobo Silva
- 9Morata
- 7Cristiano RonaldoSubstituted forChiesaat 82'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Szczesny
- 16Ju Cuadrado
- 22Chiesa
- 25Rabiot
- 31Pinsoglio
- 33Bernardeschi
- 34Da Graca
- 37Dragusin
- 38Frabotta
- 39Portanova
- Referee:
- Gianpaolo Calvarese
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home38%
- Away62%
- Shots
- Home11
- Away19
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away7
- Corners
- Home4
- Away9
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away10
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Parma 0, Juventus 4.
Post update
Foul by Matthijs de Ligt (Juventus).
Post update
Roberto Inglese (Parma) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Roberto Inglese (Parma) header from the right side of the six yard box is blocked. Assisted by Wylan Cyprien with a cross.
Post update
Corner, Parma. Conceded by Álvaro Morata.
Post update
Corner, Parma. Conceded by Danilo.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Wylan Cyprien (Parma) right footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the left is blocked.
Post update
Foul by Juan Cuadrado (Juventus).
Post update
Riccardo Gagliolo (Parma) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Goal!
Goal! Parma 0, Juventus 4. Álvaro Morata (Juventus) header from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Federico Bernardeschi with a cross.
Substitution
Substitution, Parma. Gastón Brugman replaces Jasmin Kurtic.
Post update
Corner, Juventus. Conceded by Yordan Osorio.
Post update
Attempt saved. Manolo Portanova (Juventus) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Alex Sandro.
Substitution
Substitution, Juventus. Federico Chiesa replaces Cristiano Ronaldo.
Post update
Attempt missed. Wylan Cyprien (Parma) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Hernani.
Post update
Foul by Manolo Portanova (Juventus).
Post update
Jasmin Kurtic (Parma) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Juventus. Manolo Portanova replaces Weston McKennie.
Substitution
Substitution, Juventus. Juan Cuadrado replaces Leonardo Bonucci.