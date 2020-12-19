Match ends, Barcelona 2, Valencia 2.
Lionel Messi equalled Brazil legend Pele's record of 643 goals for a single club after scoring for Barcelona against Valencia.
The Argentine, 33, scored a diving header just before half-time immediately after his penalty was saved by Valencia keeper Jaume Domenech.
Messi scored his first goal for Barca in 2005 against Albacete.
Pele, 80, scored 643 goals in 19 seasons for Brazilian side Santos between 1956 and 1974.
More to follow.
Line-ups
Barcelona
- 1ter Stegen
- 2Dest
- 4Araujo
- 28MinguezaBooked at 56mins
- 18AlbaBooked at 90mins
- 5BusquetsSubstituted forde Jongat 45'minutes
- 7GriezmannBooked at 13minsSubstituted forMachado Trincãoat 73'minutes
- 16GonzálezSubstituted forPjanicat 86'minutes
- 14CoutinhoSubstituted forLengletat 79'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 9Braithwaite
- 10Messi
Substitutes
- 6Aleñá
- 8Pjanic
- 12Puig
- 13Murara Neto
- 15Lenglet
- 17Machado Trincão
- 19Fernandes Siqueira
- 21de Jong
- 23Umtiti
- 24Firpo
- 29De la Fuente
- 36Tenas
Valencia
- 1Doménech
- 18Wass
- 5Gabriel
- 12Diakhaby
- 14GayàBooked at 45mins
- 30MusahSubstituted forBlancoat 42'minutesBooked at 45mins
- 8Soler
- 19Racic
- 17CheryshevSubstituted forLeeat 90'minutes
- 22Gómez
- 7Gonçalo GuedesSubstituted forVallejo Galvánat 87'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Correia
- 4Mangala
- 11Sobrino
- 20Lee
- 21Vallejo Galván
- 23Remeseiro Salgueiro
- 25Rivero
- 26Esquerdo
- 27Koindredi
- 31Molina
- 37Blanco
- 42Etxebarria
- Referee:
- Alejandro José Hernández Hernández
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home73%
- Away27%
- Shots
- Home25
- Away12
- Shots on Target
- Home9
- Away4
- Corners
- Home8
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away14
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Barcelona 2, Valencia 2.
Post update
Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Daniel Wass.
Booking
Clément Lenglet (Barcelona) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Booking
Jordi Alba (Barcelona) is shown the yellow card.
Post update
Foul by Clément Lenglet (Barcelona).
Post update
Maxi Gómez (Valencia) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Sergiño Dest (Barcelona).
Post update
Lee Kang-In (Valencia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Valencia. Lee Kang-In replaces Denis Cheryshev.
Post update
Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Carlos Soler.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Miralem Pjanic (Barcelona) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Frenkie de Jong.
Substitution
Substitution, Valencia. Manu Vallejo replaces Gonçalo Guedes.
Post update
Attempt missed. Lionel Messi (Barcelona) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Miralem Pjanic.
Substitution
Substitution, Barcelona. Miralem Pjanic replaces Pedri.
Post update
Lionel Messi (Barcelona) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Maxi Gómez (Valencia).
Post update
Attempt saved. Lionel Messi (Barcelona) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Trincão (Barcelona) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Óscar Mingueza.
Post update
Attempt missed. Lionel Messi (Barcelona) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top left corner from a direct free kick.