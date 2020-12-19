Last updated on .From the section European Football

Lionel Messi's header was his 450th La Liga goal, on his 498th La Liga appearance for Barcelona

Lionel Messi equalled Brazil legend Pele's record of 643 goals for a single club after scoring for Barcelona against Valencia.

The Argentine, 33, scored a diving header just before half-time immediately after his penalty was saved by Valencia keeper Jaume Domenech.

Messi scored his first goal for Barca in 2005 against Albacete.

Pele, 80, scored 643 goals in 19 seasons for Brazilian side Santos between 1956 and 1974.

More to follow.