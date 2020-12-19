Spanish La Liga
Atl MadridAtlético Madrid3ElcheElche1

Atletico Madrid 3-1 Elche: Luis Suarez double sends Atletico clear at top

Atletico Madrid celebrate
Luis Suarez scored in his first La Liga appearance against Elche, meaning he has now netted a goal against all 30 opponents he has played against in the competition

Atletico Madrid went three points clear at the top of the Spanish La Liga table with two games in hand following victory over Elche.

Ex-Liverpool and Barcelona forward Luis Suarez slotted in England international Kieran Trippier's cross in the 41st minute to put Atletico ahead.

Yannick Carrasco then set up Suarez for his second after the break, shortly before Lucas Boyle scored for Elche.

Substitute Diego Costa scored a penalty late on to make it 3-1 to Atletico.

Atletico had several chances in the first half - midfielder Marcos Llorente coming close following an excellent pass from Joao Felix.

Victory takes Atletico three points ahead of Real Madrid and Real Sociedad, while Barcelona, who play Valencia at home later on Saturday, trail by nine points.

Suarez, making his 200th La Liga appearance, has now scored seven goals in nine league appearances for Atletico this season.

Line-ups

Atl Madrid

  • 13Oblak
  • 23Trippier
  • 15Savic
  • 22HermosoBooked at 40mins
  • 12Lodi dos Santos
  • 11LemarSubstituted forCorreaat 66'minutes
  • 6KokeSubstituted forFelipeat 87'minutes
  • 14Llorente
  • 21CarrascoSubstituted forSaúlat 66'minutes
  • 7SequeiraSubstituted forDiego Costaat 73'minutes
  • 9SuárezSubstituted forKondogbiaat 74'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Sánchez
  • 4Kondogbia
  • 5Torreira
  • 8Saúl
  • 10Correa
  • 17Saponjic
  • 18Felipe
  • 19Diego Costa
  • 20Machín Pérez
  • 24Vrsaljko
  • 29Sánchez
  • 31San Román

Elche

  • 13Badia
  • 19Barragán
  • 5VerdúBooked at 14mins
  • 26DonaldSubstituted forSánchez Miñoat 45'minutes
  • 24Sánchez Guillén
  • 4MarconeBooked at 79mins
  • 17Ferrández PomaresSubstituted forRigoniat 45'minutes
  • 14Gutiérrez ParejoSubstituted forMartinez Modestoat 81'minutes
  • 16Chaves de la Torre
  • 11Morente Oliva
  • 9Boyé

Substitutes

  • 1Rodríguez
  • 3Sánchez Miño
  • 7Martinez Modesto
  • 8Rodríguez
  • 10Milla
  • 12Calvo Sanromán
  • 15Sánchez Benítez
  • 18Kone
  • 20Lucumí
  • 22Rigoni
  • 23Garrido Cifuentes
  • 37Carmona Álamo
Referee:
Xavier Estrada Fernández

Match Stats

Home TeamAtl MadridAway TeamElche
Possession
Home48%
Away52%
Shots
Home12
Away8
Shots on Target
Home6
Away3
Corners
Home2
Away5
Fouls
Home13
Away14

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Atlético de Madrid 3, Elche 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Atlético de Madrid 3, Elche 1.

  3. Post update

    Corner, Elche. Conceded by Mario Hermoso.

  4. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Nino (Elche) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Josema with a cross.

  5. Post update

    Antonio Barragán (Elche) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Saúl Ñíguez (Atlético de Madrid).

  7. Post update

    Offside, Elche. Lucas Boyé tries a through ball, but Fidel is caught offside.

  8. Post update

    Gonzalo Verdú (Elche) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Diego Costa (Atlético de Madrid).

  10. Substitution

    Substitution, Atlético de Madrid. Felipe replaces Koke.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Lucas Boyé (Elche).

  12. Post update

    Mario Hermoso (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  13. Post update

    Corner, Elche. Conceded by Renan Lodi.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Mario Hermoso (Atlético de Madrid).

  15. Post update

    Antonio Barragán (Elche) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  16. Post update

    Koke (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Iván Marcone (Elche).

  18. Post update

    Foul by Diego Costa (Atlético de Madrid).

  19. Post update

    Iván Marcone (Elche) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  20. Substitution

    Substitution, Elche. Nino replaces Raúl Guti.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 19th December 2020

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Atl Madrid129212451929
2Real Sociedad147522481626
3Real Madrid138232213926
4Villarreal135711612422
5Barcelona1363424131121
6Sevilla11614139419
7Granada125341520-518
8Cádiz135351117-618
9Ath Bilbao145271717017
10Celta Vigo134451720-316
11Real Betis135171524-916
12Valencia143652020015
13Eibar13364910-115
14Alavés133551114-314
15Elche123541014-414
16Getafe12345914-513
17Real Valladolid133461420-613
18Levante122551316-311
19Osasuna123271018-811
20Huesca141851222-1011
View full Spanish La Liga table

