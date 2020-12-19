Match ends, Atlético de Madrid 3, Elche 1.
Atletico Madrid went three points clear at the top of the Spanish La Liga table with two games in hand following victory over Elche.
Ex-Liverpool and Barcelona forward Luis Suarez slotted in England international Kieran Trippier's cross in the 41st minute to put Atletico ahead.
Yannick Carrasco then set up Suarez for his second after the break, shortly before Lucas Boyle scored for Elche.
Substitute Diego Costa scored a penalty late on to make it 3-1 to Atletico.
Atletico had several chances in the first half - midfielder Marcos Llorente coming close following an excellent pass from Joao Felix.
Victory takes Atletico three points ahead of Real Madrid and Real Sociedad, while Barcelona, who play Valencia at home later on Saturday, trail by nine points.
Suarez, making his 200th La Liga appearance, has now scored seven goals in nine league appearances for Atletico this season.
Line-ups
Atl Madrid
- 13Oblak
- 23Trippier
- 15Savic
- 22HermosoBooked at 40mins
- 12Lodi dos Santos
- 11LemarSubstituted forCorreaat 66'minutes
- 6KokeSubstituted forFelipeat 87'minutes
- 14Llorente
- 21CarrascoSubstituted forSaúlat 66'minutes
- 7SequeiraSubstituted forDiego Costaat 73'minutes
- 9SuárezSubstituted forKondogbiaat 74'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Sánchez
- 4Kondogbia
- 5Torreira
- 8Saúl
- 10Correa
- 17Saponjic
- 18Felipe
- 19Diego Costa
- 20Machín Pérez
- 24Vrsaljko
- 29Sánchez
- 31San Román
Elche
- 13Badia
- 19Barragán
- 5VerdúBooked at 14mins
- 26DonaldSubstituted forSánchez Miñoat 45'minutes
- 24Sánchez Guillén
- 4MarconeBooked at 79mins
- 17Ferrández PomaresSubstituted forRigoniat 45'minutes
- 14Gutiérrez ParejoSubstituted forMartinez Modestoat 81'minutes
- 16Chaves de la Torre
- 11Morente Oliva
- 9Boyé
Substitutes
- 1Rodríguez
- 3Sánchez Miño
- 7Martinez Modesto
- 8Rodríguez
- 10Milla
- 12Calvo Sanromán
- 15Sánchez Benítez
- 18Kone
- 20Lucumí
- 22Rigoni
- 23Garrido Cifuentes
- 37Carmona Álamo
- Referee:
- Xavier Estrada Fernández
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home48%
- Away52%
- Shots
- Home12
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away3
- Corners
- Home2
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home13
- Away14
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Atlético de Madrid 3, Elche 1.
Post update
Corner, Elche. Conceded by Mario Hermoso.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Nino (Elche) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Josema with a cross.
Post update
Antonio Barragán (Elche) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Saúl Ñíguez (Atlético de Madrid).
Post update
Offside, Elche. Lucas Boyé tries a through ball, but Fidel is caught offside.
Post update
Gonzalo Verdú (Elche) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Diego Costa (Atlético de Madrid).
Substitution
Substitution, Atlético de Madrid. Felipe replaces Koke.
Post update
Foul by Lucas Boyé (Elche).
Post update
Mario Hermoso (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Corner, Elche. Conceded by Renan Lodi.
Post update
Foul by Mario Hermoso (Atlético de Madrid).
Post update
Antonio Barragán (Elche) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Koke (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Iván Marcone (Elche).
Post update
Foul by Diego Costa (Atlético de Madrid).
Post update
Iván Marcone (Elche) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Elche. Nino replaces Raúl Guti.
