Robert Lewandowski has now scored 253 goals in the Bundesliga

Robert Lewandowski scored twice as Bayern Munich came from behind to beat Bayer Leverkusen and replace them at the top of the Bundesliga.

Patrik Schick's stunning volley opened the scoring for in-form Leverkusen in the 14th minute.

But Fifa men's player of the year Lewandowski equalised in the 43rd minute after calamitous defending.

And the striker grabbed his second late on to put the visitors two points clear at the summit.

England Under-21 international Jamal Musiala hit the post for the visitors after 79 minutes, and it looked like Leverkusen would hold on for the draw.

But Poland international Lewandowski had the final word in the third minute of injury time, the 32-year-old finishing 2020 with an incredible 47 goals from 44 games.