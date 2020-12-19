German Bundesliga
B LeverkusenBayer 04 Leverkusen1Bayern MunichBayern Munich2

Bayer Leverkusen 1-2 Bayern Munich: Lewandowski scores late winner

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Robert Lewandowski
Robert Lewandowski has now scored 253 goals in the Bundesliga

Robert Lewandowski scored twice as Bayern Munich came from behind to beat Bayer Leverkusen and replace them at the top of the Bundesliga.

Patrik Schick's stunning volley opened the scoring for in-form Leverkusen in the 14th minute.

But Fifa men's player of the year Lewandowski equalised in the 43rd minute after calamitous defending.

And the striker grabbed his second late on to put the visitors two points clear at the summit.

England Under-21 international Jamal Musiala hit the post for the visitors after 79 minutes, and it looked like Leverkusen would hold on for the draw.

But Poland international Lewandowski had the final word in the third minute of injury time, the 32-year-old finishing 2020 with an incredible 47 goals from 44 games.

Line-ups

B Leverkusen

  • 1Hrádecky
  • 6Dragovic
  • 4Tah
  • 12Tapsoba
  • 22Sinkgraven
  • 27Wirtz
  • 15Baumgartlinger
  • 11Amiri
  • 9BaileyBooked at 72minsSubstituted forDemirbayat 74'minutes
  • 14SchickSubstituted forAlarioat 82'minutes
  • 19Diaby

Substitutes

  • 10Demirbay
  • 13Alario
  • 16Jedvaj
  • 18Wendell
  • 23Weiser
  • 36Lomb
  • 37Gedikli
  • 38Bellarabi
  • 39Türkmen

Bayern Munich

  • 1Neuer
  • 4Süle
  • 17Boateng
  • 21Hernández
  • 19Davies
  • 24TolissoSubstituted forKimmichat 68'minutes
  • 27Alaba
  • 29ComanSubstituted forSanéat 32'minutesSubstituted forMusialaat 68'minutes
  • 25Müller
  • 7GnabryBooked at 24mins
  • 9Lewandowski

Substitutes

  • 5Pavard
  • 6Kimmich
  • 10Sané
  • 11Douglas Costa
  • 13Choupo-Moting
  • 22Roca
  • 35Nübel
  • 41Richards
  • 42Musiala
Referee:
Felix Zwayer

Match Stats

Home TeamB LeverkusenAway TeamBayern Munich
Possession
Home51%
Away49%
Shots
Home7
Away14
Shots on Target
Home2
Away3
Corners
Home5
Away7
Fouls
Home13
Away6

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Bayer 04 Leverkusen 1, FC Bayern München 2.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Bayer 04 Leverkusen 1, FC Bayern München 2.

  3. Goal!

    Goal! Bayer 04 Leverkusen 1, FC Bayern München 2. Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from the left side of the box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Joshua Kimmich.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Lucas Alario (Bayer 04 Leverkusen).

  5. Post update

    Lucas Hernández (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  6. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Thomas Müller.

  7. Post update

    Offside, Bayer 04 Leverkusen. Edmond Tapsoba tries a through ball, but Lucas Alario is caught offside.

  8. Post update

    Jonathan Tah (Bayer 04 Leverkusen) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München).

  10. Post update

    Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Daley Sinkgraven.

  11. Post update

    Offside, Bayer 04 Leverkusen. Moussa Diaby tries a through ball, but Lucas Alario is caught offside.

  12. Post update

    Corner, Bayer 04 Leverkusen. Conceded by Niklas Süle.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Nadiem Amiri (Bayer 04 Leverkusen).

  14. Post update

    Niklas Süle (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  15. Substitution

    Substitution, Bayer 04 Leverkusen. Lucas Alario replaces Patrik Schick because of an injury.

  16. Post update

    Jamal Musiala (FC Bayern München) hits the right post with a right footed shot from the centre of the box. Assisted by Alphonso Davies.

  17. Post update

    Offside, Bayer 04 Leverkusen. Lukás Hrádecky tries a through ball, but Moussa Diaby is caught offside.

  18. Substitution

    Substitution, Bayer 04 Leverkusen. Kerem Demirbay replaces Leon Bailey.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Edmond Tapsoba (Bayer 04 Leverkusen).

  20. Post update

    Jamal Musiala (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Page 1 of 5
Navigate to the last page

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 19th December 2020

  • MainzMainz 050Werder BremenWerder Bremen1
  • B MgladbachBorussia Mönchengladbach1Hoffenheim1899 Hoffenheim2
  • AugsburgFC Augsburg0FrankfurtEintracht Frankfurt2
  • SchalkeFC Schalke 040Arminia BielefeldArminia Bielefeld1
  • RB LeipzigRB Leipzig0Köln1. FC Köln0
  • B LeverkusenBayer 04 Leverkusen1Bayern MunichBayern Munich2

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bayern Munich1393139192030
2B Leverkusen1384128121628
3RB Leipzig138412491528
4B Dortmund137152618822
5Union Berlin135622718921
6Wolfsburg125611913621
7Stuttgart124622619718
8B Mgladbach134632422218
9Frankfurt133822122-117
10Augsburg134451519-416
11Hoffenheim134362123-215
12Werder Bremen133551621-514
13Freiburg123541622-614
14Hertha Berlin123451920-113
15Köln132561321-811
16Arminia Bielefeld13319923-1410
17Mainz131391226-146
18Schalke13049836-284
View full German Bundesliga table

Top Stories