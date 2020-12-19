Match ends, Bayer 04 Leverkusen 1, FC Bayern München 2.
Robert Lewandowski scored twice as Bayern Munich came from behind to beat Bayer Leverkusen and replace them at the top of the Bundesliga.
Patrik Schick's stunning volley opened the scoring for in-form Leverkusen in the 14th minute.
But Fifa men's player of the year Lewandowski equalised in the 43rd minute after calamitous defending.
And the striker grabbed his second late on to put the visitors two points clear at the summit.
England Under-21 international Jamal Musiala hit the post for the visitors after 79 minutes, and it looked like Leverkusen would hold on for the draw.
But Poland international Lewandowski had the final word in the third minute of injury time, the 32-year-old finishing 2020 with an incredible 47 goals from 44 games.
Line-ups
B Leverkusen
- 1Hrádecky
- 6Dragovic
- 4Tah
- 12Tapsoba
- 22Sinkgraven
- 27Wirtz
- 15Baumgartlinger
- 11Amiri
- 9BaileyBooked at 72minsSubstituted forDemirbayat 74'minutes
- 14SchickSubstituted forAlarioat 82'minutes
- 19Diaby
Substitutes
- 10Demirbay
- 13Alario
- 16Jedvaj
- 18Wendell
- 23Weiser
- 36Lomb
- 37Gedikli
- 38Bellarabi
- 39Türkmen
Bayern Munich
- 1Neuer
- 4Süle
- 17Boateng
- 21Hernández
- 19Davies
- 24TolissoSubstituted forKimmichat 68'minutes
- 27Alaba
- 29ComanSubstituted forSanéat 32'minutesSubstituted forMusialaat 68'minutes
- 25Müller
- 7GnabryBooked at 24mins
- 9Lewandowski
Substitutes
- 5Pavard
- 6Kimmich
- 10Sané
- 11Douglas Costa
- 13Choupo-Moting
- 22Roca
- 35Nübel
- 41Richards
- 42Musiala
- Referee:
- Felix Zwayer
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home51%
- Away49%
- Shots
- Home7
- Away14
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away3
- Corners
- Home5
- Away7
- Fouls
- Home13
- Away6
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Bayer 04 Leverkusen 1, FC Bayern München 2.
Goal!
Goal! Bayer 04 Leverkusen 1, FC Bayern München 2. Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from the left side of the box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Joshua Kimmich.
Post update
Foul by Lucas Alario (Bayer 04 Leverkusen).
Post update
Lucas Hernández (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Thomas Müller.
Post update
Offside, Bayer 04 Leverkusen. Edmond Tapsoba tries a through ball, but Lucas Alario is caught offside.
Post update
Jonathan Tah (Bayer 04 Leverkusen) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München).
Post update
Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Daley Sinkgraven.
Post update
Offside, Bayer 04 Leverkusen. Moussa Diaby tries a through ball, but Lucas Alario is caught offside.
Post update
Corner, Bayer 04 Leverkusen. Conceded by Niklas Süle.
Post update
Foul by Nadiem Amiri (Bayer 04 Leverkusen).
Post update
Niklas Süle (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Bayer 04 Leverkusen. Lucas Alario replaces Patrik Schick because of an injury.
Post update
Jamal Musiala (FC Bayern München) hits the right post with a right footed shot from the centre of the box. Assisted by Alphonso Davies.
Post update
Offside, Bayer 04 Leverkusen. Lukás Hrádecky tries a through ball, but Moussa Diaby is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Bayer 04 Leverkusen. Kerem Demirbay replaces Leon Bailey.
Post update
Foul by Edmond Tapsoba (Bayer 04 Leverkusen).
Post update
Jamal Musiala (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick on the right wing.