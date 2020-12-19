Last updated on .From the section European Football

German second division side FC Wurzburger Kickers brought on keeper Eric Verstappen as an outfield player during the 2-0 loss at SV Darmstadt 98.

Kickers were severely depleted because of Covid-19 and could only name a 14-man squad, which included two keepers.

Tobias Kempe had put Darmstadt into the lead before Verstappen, one of only three Kickers substitutes, came on in the 90th minute.

Felix Platte then added a second for the home side.

The defeat left Kickers bottom of the Bundesliga 2.