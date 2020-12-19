Last updated on .From the section Irish

Stephen Baxter's side were scheduled to face Carrick Rangers on Friday evening

Stephen Baxter says four of his Crusaders players tested positive for Covid-19 which forced the postponement of Friday's Irish Premiership game against Carrick Rangers.

The club revealed on Thursday night that two players had tested positive but two more cases were found when the rest of the squad were tested.

Baxter revealed the two further cases in an interview with Radio Ulster's Sportsound on Saturday afternoon.

