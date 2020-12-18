Last updated on .From the section Scottish League One

Saturday's Scottish League 1 game between Falkirk and Airdrieonians has been postponed until Sunday because of floodlight damage at Falkirk Stadium.

The match was due to kick-off at 15:00 GMT behind closed doors because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

But it will now kick-off less than 24 hours early at 12:00 the following day.

"The postponement is due to structural damage being found on one of the stadium's floodlight towers," Falkirk said in a website statement.

Falkirk lead the third tier by six points from Partick Thistle, with Sunday's visitors 10 points adrift in sixth.