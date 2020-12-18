German Bundesliga
Union Berlin1. FC Union Berlin2B DortmundBorussia Dortmund1

Youssoufa Moukoko: Borussia Dortmund striker becomes youngest Bundesliga scorer in 2-1 loss to Union Berlin

Youssoufa Moukoko
Despite Youssoufa Moukoko's goal, Dortmund suffered their fifth league defeat of the season

Borussia Dortmund's Youssoufa Moukoko became the youngest player to score in the Bundesliga as his side lost 2-1 to Union Berlin.

The striker, aged 16 years and 28 days, equalised on the hour mark.

It beat the previous record set by Florian Wirtz, who scored for Bayer Leverkusen against Bayern Munich aged 17 years and 34 days in May 2020.

Union's goals were both from set pieces with on-loan striker Liverpool Taiwo Awoniyi and Marvin Friedrich scoring.

Dortmund, who sacked Lucien Favre as manager on Sunday in the wake of the 5-1 thrashing by Stuttgart, are fourth in the league.

Moukoko, who was born in Cameroon, but plays for Germany's Under-20s, became the Bundesliga's youngest player earlier this season when he made his top-flight debut against Hertha Berlin on 22 November a day after turning 16.

He then became the youngest player to feature in a Champions League match as his side beat Zenit St Petersburg on 9 December.

Line-ups

Union Berlin

  • 1Luthe
  • 28TrimmelSubstituted forRyersonat 72'minutes
  • 5Friedrich
  • 31Knoche
  • 25Lenz
  • 21Prömel
  • 27Becker
  • 36TeuchertSubstituted forGießelmannat 85'minutes
  • 33Griesbeck
  • 15BülterBooked at 62minsSubstituted forEndoat 66'minutes
  • 14AwoniyiSubstituted forGogiaat 86'minutes

Substitutes

  • 6Ryerson
  • 7Gogia
  • 16Maciejewski
  • 18Endo
  • 19Hübner
  • 20Karius
  • 23Gießelmann

B Dortmund

  • 1Bürki
  • 24MeunierSubstituted forMoreyat 80'minutes
  • 16AkanjiSubstituted forSchulzat 85'minutes
  • 15Hummels
  • 13Guerreiro
  • 23CanSubstituted forBellinghamat 80'minutes
  • 28WitselBooked at 67mins
  • 7Sancho
  • 11ReusSubstituted forBrandtat 72'minutes
  • 32Reyna
  • 18Moukoko

Substitutes

  • 2Morey
  • 5Zagadou
  • 6Delaney
  • 8Dahoud
  • 14Schulz
  • 19Brandt
  • 22Bellingham
  • 26Piszczek
  • 35Hitz
Referee:
Harm Osmers

Match Stats

Home TeamUnion BerlinAway TeamB Dortmund
Possession
Home29%
Away71%
Shots
Home12
Away16
Shots on Target
Home5
Away3
Corners
Home8
Away6
Fouls
Home9
Away7

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, 1. FC Union Berlin 2, Borussia Dortmund 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, 1. FC Union Berlin 2, Borussia Dortmund 1.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Raphael Guerreiro (Borussia Dortmund).

  4. Post update

    Christopher Lenz (1. FC Union Berlin) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Giovanni Reyna (Borussia Dortmund).

  6. Post update

    Julian Ryerson (1. FC Union Berlin) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  7. Post update

    Jude Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Christopher Lenz (1. FC Union Berlin).

  9. Substitution

    Substitution, 1. FC Union Berlin. Akaki Gogia replaces Taiwo Awoniyi.

  10. Substitution

    Substitution, 1. FC Union Berlin. Niko Gießelmann replaces Cedric Teuchert.

  11. Substitution

    Substitution, Borussia Dortmund. Nico Schulz replaces Manuel Akanji.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Jude Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund).

  13. Post update

    Grischa Prömel (1. FC Union Berlin) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  14. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Giovanni Reyna (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  15. Post update

    Corner, Borussia Dortmund. Conceded by Robin Knoche.

  16. Substitution

    Substitution, Borussia Dortmund. Mateu Morey replaces Thomas Meunier.

  17. Substitution

    Substitution, Borussia Dortmund. Jude Bellingham replaces Emre Can.

  18. Post update

    Attempt missed. Axel Witsel (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Emre Can.

  19. Goal!

    Goal! 1. FC Union Berlin 2, Borussia Dortmund 1. Marvin Friedrich (1. FC Union Berlin) header from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Cedric Teuchert with a cross following a corner.

  20. Post update

    Corner, 1. FC Union Berlin. Conceded by Giovanni Reyna.

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1B Leverkusen1284027101728
2Bayern Munich1283137181927
3RB Leipzig128312491527
4B Dortmund137152618822
5Union Berlin135622718921
6Wolfsburg125611913621
7Stuttgart124622619718
8B Mgladbach124622320318
9Augsburg124441517-216
10Frankfurt122821922-314
11Freiburg123541622-614
12Hertha Berlin123451920-113
13Hoffenheim123361922-312
14Werder Bremen122551521-611
15Köln122461321-810
16Arminia Bielefeld12219823-157
17Mainz121381225-136
18Schalke12048835-274
View full German Bundesliga table

