Match ends, 1. FC Union Berlin 2, Borussia Dortmund 1.
Borussia Dortmund's Youssoufa Moukoko became the youngest player to score in the Bundesliga as his side lost 2-1 to Union Berlin.
The striker, aged 16 years and 28 days, equalised on the hour mark.
It beat the previous record set by Florian Wirtz, who scored for Bayer Leverkusen against Bayern Munich aged 17 years and 34 days in May 2020.
Union's goals were both from set pieces with on-loan striker Liverpool Taiwo Awoniyi and Marvin Friedrich scoring.
Dortmund, who sacked Lucien Favre as manager on Sunday in the wake of the 5-1 thrashing by Stuttgart, are fourth in the league.
Moukoko, who was born in Cameroon, but plays for Germany's Under-20s, became the Bundesliga's youngest player earlier this season when he made his top-flight debut against Hertha Berlin on 22 November a day after turning 16.
He then became the youngest player to feature in a Champions League match as his side beat Zenit St Petersburg on 9 December.
Line-ups
Union Berlin
- 1Luthe
- 28TrimmelSubstituted forRyersonat 72'minutes
- 5Friedrich
- 31Knoche
- 25Lenz
- 21Prömel
- 27Becker
- 36TeuchertSubstituted forGießelmannat 85'minutes
- 33Griesbeck
- 15BülterBooked at 62minsSubstituted forEndoat 66'minutes
- 14AwoniyiSubstituted forGogiaat 86'minutes
Substitutes
- 6Ryerson
- 7Gogia
- 16Maciejewski
- 18Endo
- 19Hübner
- 20Karius
- 23Gießelmann
B Dortmund
- 1Bürki
- 24MeunierSubstituted forMoreyat 80'minutes
- 16AkanjiSubstituted forSchulzat 85'minutes
- 15Hummels
- 13Guerreiro
- 23CanSubstituted forBellinghamat 80'minutes
- 28WitselBooked at 67mins
- 7Sancho
- 11ReusSubstituted forBrandtat 72'minutes
- 32Reyna
- 18Moukoko
Substitutes
- 2Morey
- 5Zagadou
- 6Delaney
- 8Dahoud
- 14Schulz
- 19Brandt
- 22Bellingham
- 26Piszczek
- 35Hitz
- Referee:
- Harm Osmers
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home29%
- Away71%
- Shots
- Home12
- Away16
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away3
- Corners
- Home8
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away7
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, 1. FC Union Berlin 2, Borussia Dortmund 1.
Post update
Foul by Raphael Guerreiro (Borussia Dortmund).
Post update
Christopher Lenz (1. FC Union Berlin) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Giovanni Reyna (Borussia Dortmund).
Post update
Julian Ryerson (1. FC Union Berlin) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Jude Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Christopher Lenz (1. FC Union Berlin).
Substitution
Substitution, 1. FC Union Berlin. Akaki Gogia replaces Taiwo Awoniyi.
Substitution
Substitution, 1. FC Union Berlin. Niko Gießelmann replaces Cedric Teuchert.
Substitution
Substitution, Borussia Dortmund. Nico Schulz replaces Manuel Akanji.
Post update
Foul by Jude Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund).
Post update
Grischa Prömel (1. FC Union Berlin) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Giovanni Reyna (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Post update
Corner, Borussia Dortmund. Conceded by Robin Knoche.
Substitution
Substitution, Borussia Dortmund. Mateu Morey replaces Thomas Meunier.
Substitution
Substitution, Borussia Dortmund. Jude Bellingham replaces Emre Can.
Post update
Attempt missed. Axel Witsel (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Emre Can.
Goal!
Goal! 1. FC Union Berlin 2, Borussia Dortmund 1. Marvin Friedrich (1. FC Union Berlin) header from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Cedric Teuchert with a cross following a corner.
Post update
Corner, 1. FC Union Berlin. Conceded by Giovanni Reyna.