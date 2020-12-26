Clyde v Airdrieonians

ClydeClyde15:00AirdrieoniansAirdrieonians
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Falkirk
|9
|6
|2
|1
|17
|6
|11
|20
|2
|Montrose
|10
|5
|2
|3
|19
|15
|4
|17
|3
|Partick Thistle
|9
|4
|2
|3
|9
|6
|3
|14
|4
|Airdrieonians
|9
|4
|1
|4
|13
|9
|4
|13
|5
|Cove Rangers
|9
|4
|1
|4
|13
|9
|4
|13
|6
|Peterhead
|10
|4
|1
|5
|10
|12
|-2
|13
|7
|Dumbarton
|9
|3
|2
|4
|5
|10
|-5
|11
|8
|East Fife
|8
|3
|1
|4
|10
|12
|-2
|10
|9
|Clyde
|7
|3
|0
|4
|7
|15
|-8
|9
|10
|Forfar
|8
|1
|2
|5
|5
|14
|-9
|5