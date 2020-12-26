Scottish League One
ForfarForfar Athletic15:00Cove RangersCove Rangers
Venue: Station Park

Forfar Athletic v Cove Rangers

Saturday 26th December 2020

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Falkirk96211761120
2Montrose105231915417
3Partick Thistle942396314
4Airdrieonians9414139413
5Cove Rangers9414139413
6Peterhead104151012-213
7Dumbarton9324510-511
8East Fife83141012-210
9Clyde7304715-89
10Forfar8125514-95
