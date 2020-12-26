Scottish Championship
AlloaAlloa Athletic15:00Raith RoversRaith Rovers
Venue: Indodrill Stadium

Alloa Athletic v Raith Rovers

Match report to follow.

Saturday 26th December 2020

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Hearts76012161518
2Dunfermline84311812615
3Morton8413811-313
4Raith Rovers7331167912
5Ayr8332107312
6Inverness CT83231411311
7Dundee82421317-410
8Alloa8215716-97
9Arbroath8125411-75
10Queen of Sth8116922-134
View full Scottish Championship table

