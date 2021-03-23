Bromley v Sutton United

BromleyBromley19:00Sutton UnitedSutton United
Match report to follow.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Sutton United
|27
|17
|6
|4
|46
|23
|23
|57
|2
|Hartlepool
|30
|15
|8
|7
|39
|27
|12
|53
|3
|Torquay
|28
|15
|6
|7
|48
|29
|19
|51
|4
|Stockport
|28
|13
|8
|7
|40
|24
|16
|47
|5
|Wrexham
|29
|13
|8
|8
|40
|29
|11
|47
|6
|Notts County
|26
|13
|6
|7
|34
|21
|13
|45
|7
|Bromley
|28
|12
|8
|8
|46
|35
|11
|44
|8
|Halifax
|28
|12
|7
|9
|43
|33
|10
|43
|9
|Eastleigh
|28
|11
|10
|7
|36
|28
|8
|43
|10
|Boreham Wood
|30
|9
|13
|8
|36
|32
|4
|40
|11
|Chesterfield
|26
|12
|3
|11
|38
|28
|10
|39
|12
|Maidenhead United
|25
|11
|6
|8
|40
|36
|4
|39
|13
|Aldershot
|27
|11
|5
|11
|41
|40
|1
|38
|14
|Yeovil
|30
|11
|5
|14
|43
|47
|-4
|38
|15
|Altrincham
|31
|10
|8
|13
|34
|39
|-5
|38
|16
|Dag & Red
|28
|10
|7
|11
|28
|35
|-7
|37
|17
|Solihull Moors
|26
|9
|5
|12
|28
|32
|-4
|32
|18
|Woking
|27
|8
|7
|12
|30
|31
|-1
|31
|19
|Wealdstone
|27
|8
|5
|14
|34
|56
|-22
|29
|20
|Weymouth
|28
|7
|6
|15
|31
|42
|-11
|27
|21
|King's Lynn
|27
|6
|6
|15
|33
|54
|-21
|24
|22
|Barnet
|27
|3
|4
|20
|21
|65
|-44
|13
|23
|Dover
|15
|3
|1
|11
|12
|35
|-23
|10