Boreham Wood v Barnet

Boreham WoodBoreham Wood19:45BarnetBarnet
Match report to follow.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Hartlepool
|36
|19
|10
|7
|54
|33
|21
|67
|2
|Sutton United
|33
|19
|9
|5
|55
|27
|28
|66
|3
|Torquay
|33
|19
|6
|8
|53
|31
|22
|63
|4
|Stockport
|34
|16
|11
|7
|52
|28
|24
|59
|5
|Wrexham
|34
|15
|8
|11
|48
|33
|15
|53
|6
|Halifax
|33
|15
|8
|10
|53
|43
|10
|53
|7
|Chesterfield
|32
|16
|4
|12
|44
|31
|13
|52
|8
|Notts County
|32
|15
|7
|10
|42
|30
|12
|52
|9
|Bromley
|34
|14
|10
|10
|52
|46
|6
|52
|10
|Eastleigh
|34
|13
|11
|10
|37
|33
|4
|50
|11
|Boreham Wood
|34
|10
|15
|9
|40
|35
|5
|45
|12
|Aldershot
|33
|13
|5
|15
|44
|47
|-3
|44
|13
|Dag & Red
|34
|12
|7
|15
|34
|43
|-9
|43
|14
|Solihull Moors
|32
|12
|6
|14
|36
|38
|-2
|42
|15
|Yeovil
|32
|12
|6
|14
|46
|49
|-3
|42
|16
|Maidenhead United
|30
|11
|8
|11
|43
|42
|1
|41
|17
|Altrincham
|35
|11
|8
|16
|37
|46
|-9
|41
|18
|Wealdstone
|33
|9
|6
|18
|44
|73
|-29
|33
|19
|Woking
|32
|8
|8
|16
|31
|43
|-12
|32
|20
|Weymouth
|33
|8
|6
|19
|36
|52
|-16
|30
|21
|King's Lynn
|32
|7
|6
|19
|38
|68
|-30
|27
|22
|Barnet
|31
|4
|5
|22
|25
|73
|-48
|17
|23
|Dover
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0