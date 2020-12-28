Homepage
Accessibility links
Skip to content
Accessibility Help
BBC Account
Notifications
Home
News
Sport
Weather
iPlayer
Sounds
CBBC
CBeebies
Food
Bitesize
Arts
Taster
Local
Three
Menu
Search
Search the BBC
Search the BBC
BBC
Sport
All Sport
All Sport
Home
Football
Formula 1
Cricket
Rugby U
Tennis
Golf
Athletics
Cycling
All Sport
Home
Football
Formula 1
Cricket
Rugby U
Tennis
Golf
Athletics
Cycling
A-Z Sports
American Football
Athletics
Basketball
Boxing
Cricket
Cycling
Darts
Disability Sport
Football
Formula 1
Gaelic Games
Get Inspired
Golf
Gymnastics
Horse Racing
Mixed Martial Arts
Motorsport
Netball
Olympic Sports
Rugby League
Rugby Union
Snooker
Swimming
Tennis
Winter Sports
Full Sports A-Z
More from Sport
England
Scotland
Wales
Northern Ireland
News Feeds
Help & FAQs
Scottish Cup
Scores & Fixtures
Top Scorers
Scottish Football
MON 28 Dec 2020
Scottish Cup
Dundonald Bluebell
Dundonald Bluebell
19:45
Queen's Park
Queen's Park
Venue:
New Central Park
Dundonald Bluebell v Queen's Park
Last updated on
1 minute ago
1 minute ago
.
From the section
Scottish Cup
Scores, Results & Fixtures
Monday 28th December 2020
Dundonald Bluebell
Dundonald Bluebell
19:45
Queen's Park
Queen's Park
View all
Scottish Cup scores
Top Stories
El Ghazi earns draw for Villa at Chelsea
12m
12 minutes ago
From the section
Football
394
Comments
Man City game at Everton off over Covid-19
3h
about 3 hours ago
From the section
Football
Barnes rescues point for Leicester at Palace
2h
about 2 hours ago
From the section
Football
362
Comments