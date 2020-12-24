Fulham v Southampton

TEAM NEWS
Fulham head coach Scott Parker is self-isolating so his assistants Stuart Gray and Matt Wells will take charge.
On-loan midfielder Mario Lemina is also absent as he is ineligible against his parent club, while Terence Kongolo and Kenny Tete are doubts.
Defender Joachim Andersen is available after Fulham successfully appealed against last week's sending off.
Southampton will monitor injury doubts Danny Ings, Stuart Armstrong, Nathan Redmond and Jannik Vestergaard.
Midfielder Oriol Romeu is suspended so summer signing Ibrahima Diallo could make his first Premier League start.
MATCH FACTS
Head-to-head
- Fulham have lost just one of the seven Premier League meetings with Southampton at Craven Cottage, winning four and drawing twice.
- Southampton have won three of the past four league encounters, keeping a clean sheet in each victory.
- Saints have claimed just three victories in 30 away league games against Fulham, drawing 11 matches and losing 16.
Fulham
- Fulham are on a run of three successive league draws, as many as in their previous 34 top-flight games.
- Their solitary home win in the past seven matches came against fellow promoted side West Bromwich Albion.
- They are unbeaten when taking the lead this season, winning two and drawing three of five matches.
- Fulham's last Premier League victory on Boxing Day was a 2-1 win at Norwich in 2013, with current boss Scott Parker scoring their winner.
- The Cottagers have conceded a league-high seven goals in the opening 15 minutes of games.
- They have had five penalties awarded against them in the top flight this season, a joint high.
- Aleksandar Mitrovic is without a goal in 10 Premier League appearances. It's his longest goalless run in English league football.
Southampton
- Southampton have won just two of their past six league fixtures, also drawing and losing twice.
- They can equal a club record by avoiding defeat in a seventh consecutive top-flight away fixture.
- Ralph Hasenhuttl's side have claimed 29 Premier League away points in 2020, a record only Manchester United can better.
- Southampton failed to score for just the second time in 14 league games last weekend.
- Saints have won their past nine league matches against newly-promoted opposition.
- Southampton have won six of their past eight Boxing Day fixtures, drawing and losing once.
- Their last eight Premier League goals have all been scored by different players.