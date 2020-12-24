Arsenal v Chelsea

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Arsenal's Granit Xhaka (left) returns after a ban but Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is a doubt with a calf injury

TEAM NEWS

Arsenal captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will be monitored after missing successive matches with a calf strain.

Gabriel Martinelli's shin problem will also be assessed, while Granit Xhaka returns after a three-match ban.

Chelsea winger Hakim Ziyech is yet to recover from a hamstring problem and will not feature against Arsenal.

Full-backs Ben Chilwell and Reece James are doubtful with respective ankle and knee injuries.

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Arsenal lost the corresponding fixture last season, with Chelsea scoring twice in the last seven minutes to win 2-1.

The Gunners haven't lost back-to-back home league games against Chelsea since November 2009.

They came from behind to beat the Blues 2-1 in their most recent meeting: the FA Cup final in August.

Chelsea have lost just two of the past 17 Premier League meetings, but both came at the Emirates (W9, D6).

Arsenal

Arsenal's tally of 14 points from 14 matches is their worst record at this stage of a season since 1974-75.

They are 15th, their lowest position in the league table at Christmas since 1982-83, when they were 16th.

They could equal their worst Premier League run of eight games without a win, set between November 1992 and January 1993.

They can also equal the club's Premier League record of 11 consecutive home matches without a clean sheet, set from September 2001 to February 2002.

Two of Arsenal's four league victories this season have come in London derbies - they beat Fulham and West Ham in their opening two games of the campaign.

Arsenal have led for just 162 minutes in Premier League matches this season - only bottom side Sheffield United have a worse record.

The Gunners have conceded just two league goals from set-pieces, both from corners - fewer than any other team.

They have won nine successive home games on Boxing Day, and are unbeaten in 12 (W10, D2). Their most recent home defeat on 26 December came against Nottingham Forest in 1987.

Chelsea