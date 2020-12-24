Leicester City v Manchester United

TEAM NEWS
Leicester striker Jamie Vardy is available despite being substituted at Tottenham because of a hip issue.
Defender Caglar Soyuncu is nearing a return from a groin problem but is more likely to feature in Monday's game against Crystal Palace.
Manchester United will monitor Scott McTominay and Luke Shaw, both of whom were substituted against Leeds because of fitness concerns.
Aaron Wan-Bissaka was also hurt in that game and will be assessed.
MATCH FACTS
Head-to-head
- Leicester's only win in their 14 Premier League home games against Manchester United was by 5-3 in September 2014 (D4, L9).
- United are unbeaten in the past 11 top-flight meetings (W8, D3).
- Leicester have lost 19 Premier League matches versus Manchester United, more than against any other side.
Leicester City
- Leicester have lost five of their six Premier League games on Boxing Day since being promoted in 2014, with their only victory coming against Manchester City in 2018.
- The Foxes have already suffered four home league defeats in 2020-21, equalling their final total for last season.
- Jamie Vardy has scored 43 Premier League goals since Brendan Rodgers' first match as Leicester manager in March 2019, more than any other player during this period.
- Vardy has failed to score in all six of his appearances for Leicester on Boxing Day.
Manchester United
- The Reds have won six consecutive top-flight away games despite conceding first in each fixture - prior to this run, no Premier League side had come from behind to win more than three consecutive away matches.
- Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side have scored at least two goals in each of their last 10 away league matches, three short of the top-flight record.
- United's total of 18 points away from home this season is a joint high with Leicester, who have played a game more on the road.
- They have won 21 Premier League matches on Boxing Day, more than any other side, with their only defeats on that date coming against Middlesbrough in 2002 and Stoke in 2015.
- Bruno Fernandes has been directly involved in half of Manchester United's Premier League goals since his debut in February, scoring 17 goals and assisting 12.