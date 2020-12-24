Leicester City v Manchester United

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Manchester United have won all six of their away league games this season despite conceding first every time

TEAM NEWS

Leicester striker Jamie Vardy is available despite being substituted at Tottenham because of a hip issue.

Defender Caglar Soyuncu is nearing a return from a groin problem but is more likely to feature in Monday's game against Crystal Palace.

Manchester United will monitor Scott McTominay and Luke Shaw, both of whom were substituted against Leeds because of fitness concerns.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka was also hurt in that game and will be assessed.

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Leicester's only win in their 14 Premier League home games against Manchester United was by 5-3 in September 2014 (D4, L9).

United are unbeaten in the past 11 top-flight meetings (W8, D3).

Leicester have lost 19 Premier League matches versus Manchester United, more than against any other side.

Leicester City

Leicester have lost five of their six Premier League games on Boxing Day since being promoted in 2014, with their only victory coming against Manchester City in 2018.

The Foxes have already suffered four home league defeats in 2020-21, equalling their final total for last season.

Jamie Vardy has scored 43 Premier League goals since Brendan Rodgers' first match as Leicester manager in March 2019, more than any other player during this period.

Vardy has failed to score in all six of his appearances for Leicester on Boxing Day.

Manchester United