Aston Villa v Crystal Palace

Aston Villa's on-loan midfielder Ross Barkley is fit after a five-week lay-off with a hamstring injury.

Ezri Konsa should be available after missing the past two games because of illness, but Trezeguet remains out with a hamstring injury.

Crystal Palace have ex-Villa forward Christian Benteke back after a one-match ban.

Another former Villan, Gary Cahill, sustained a hamstring injury against Liverpool and is ruled out.

Worst scoreline many of us have experienced - Hodgson on 7-0 home defeat

Head-to-head

The Eagles have never scored more than once in 17 away league games against Aston Villa, netting 11 goals in total.

Palace's solitary Premier League away victory at Villa in eight attempts came on Boxing Day seven years ago courtesy of Dwight Gayle's stoppage-time strike.

Aston Villa

Aston Villa are vying to win top-flight fixtures on consecutive Boxing Days for the first time since 1988 and 1989.

The Villans have gone three successive Premier League games without conceding for the first time since a run of four between January and February 2010.

Dean Smith's side have already kept seven league clean sheets this season - the most in the division and as many as they registered in the entirety of 2019-20.

However, they have gone four Premier League home matches without a win, losing three of them.

Villa's tally of 22 points after 12 games is their best in the Premier League for 19 years.

Crystal Palace

Palace have won only five of their past 22 top-flight fixtures (D4, L13).

The Eagles have gone 13 league games without a clean sheet since beating Southampton 1-0 at home on the opening weekend. It is their longest such run since a 14-match streak ended in November 2017.

Crystal Palace's Boxing Day fixtures have produced an average of only 1.5 goals per game, the lowest ratio among teams to have played at least 10 times in the Premier League on that date.

They have lost just two of their 10 Premier League matches on 26 December (W3, D5), and are unbeaten in all three away fixtures on this date.