Aston Villa v Crystal Palace

Ross Barkley
Ross Barkley has missed Villa's last four games because of a hamstring injury

TEAM NEWS

Aston Villa's on-loan midfielder Ross Barkley is fit after a five-week lay-off with a hamstring injury.

Ezri Konsa should be available after missing the past two games because of illness, but Trezeguet remains out with a hamstring injury.

Crystal Palace have ex-Villa forward Christian Benteke back after a one-match ban.

Another former Villan, Gary Cahill, sustained a hamstring injury against Liverpool and is ruled out.

Aston Villa have won every game in which they scored first this season - but are yet to earn a point after going behind

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

  • Palace's solitary Premier League away victory at Villa in eight attempts came on Boxing Day seven years ago courtesy of Dwight Gayle's stoppage-time strike.
  • The Eagles have never scored more than once in 17 away league games against Aston Villa, netting 11 goals in total.

Aston Villa

  • Villa's tally of 22 points after 12 games is their best in the Premier League for 19 years.
  • However, they have gone four Premier League home matches without a win, losing three of them.
  • Dean Smith's side have already kept seven league clean sheets this season - the most in the division and as many as they registered in the entirety of 2019-20.
  • The Villans have gone three successive Premier League games without conceding for the first time since a run of four between January and February 2010.
  • Aston Villa are vying to win top-flight fixtures on consecutive Boxing Days for the first time since 1988 and 1989.

Crystal Palace

  • Palace have won only five of their past 22 top-flight fixtures (D4, L13).
  • The Eagles have gone 13 league games without a clean sheet since beating Southampton 1-0 at home on the opening weekend. It is their longest such run since a 14-match streak ended in November 2017.
  • Crystal Palace's Boxing Day fixtures have produced an average of only 1.5 goals per game, the lowest ratio among teams to have played at least 10 times in the Premier League on that date.
  • They have lost just two of their 10 Premier League matches on 26 December (W3, D5), and are unbeaten in all three away fixtures on this date.
  • This will be Roy Hodgson's 341st Premier League game as manager, putting him 10th ahead of Rafael Benítez in the all-time list.

Saturday 26th December 2020

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Liverpool1494136191731
2Leicester149052617927
3Man Utd138232821726
4Everton148242519626
5Chelsea1474329141525
6Tottenham1474325141125
7Southampton147342519624
8Man City136521912723
9Aston Villa1271424131122
10West Ham146352119221
11Wolves146261419-520
12Newcastle135351722-518
13Crystal Palace145361925-618
14Leeds145272430-617
15Arsenal144281218-614
16Burnley13346819-1113
17Brighton142661622-612
18Fulham142481323-1010
19West Brom141491029-197
20Sheff Utd140212825-172
