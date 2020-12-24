Sheffield United v Everton

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Sheffield United midfielder John Lundstram's dismissal against Brighton was his first since March 2016

TEAM NEWS

Sheffield United midfielder Sander Berge will be sidelined for approximately three months because of a torn tendon in his foot.

John Lundstram begins a three-match suspension as a result of his red card at Brighton & Hove Albion last weekend.

Oli McBurnie is a major injury doubt, while fellow forward Lys Mousset is not fit enough to start.

Everton will assess Richarlison, who was forced off with a head injury against Manchester United on Wednesday.

James Rodriguez, Allan and Lucas Digne remain out, but captain Seamus Coleman could make his first league start since 7 November after returning from a hamstring injury as a substitute last week.

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Sheffield United's 2-0 triumph at Goodison Park last season was their first in six Premier League games against Everton.

Everton can win back-to-back league away matches against the Blades for the first time since January 1897.

Sheffield United

Sheffield United are only the third top-flight side to still be winless at Christmas, emulating Burnley in 1889-90 and Bolton in 1902-03.

Chris Wilder's side have two points after 14 matches. No Premier League side has avoided relegation with fewer than eight points at the same stage.

The draw at Brighton & Hove Albion last time out ended a club record run of eight successive league defeats.

A fifth consecutive home league loss would equal the Blades' club record, set in 1908 (in the top flight).

They are the only Premier League team yet to keep a clean sheet this season.

Sheffield United are the top-flight's biggest underperformers according to the expected goals model, scoring just eight goals this season despite an xG total of 14.29.

United are unbeaten in their past four Boxing Day league games, winning three and drawing one. However, the Blades' last top-flight victory on 26 December came at Luton in 1990 when Wilder played in a 1-0 victory.

David McGoldrick has scored four goals and assisted one in 12 Premier League games this season, bettering his goal involvement from 28 matches in 2019-20.

Everton