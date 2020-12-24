Sheffield United v Everton

TEAM NEWS
Sheffield United midfielder Sander Berge will be sidelined for approximately three months because of a torn tendon in his foot.
John Lundstram begins a three-match suspension as a result of his red card at Brighton & Hove Albion last weekend.
Oli McBurnie is a major injury doubt, while fellow forward Lys Mousset is not fit enough to start.
Everton will assess Richarlison, who was forced off with a head injury against Manchester United on Wednesday.
James Rodriguez, Allan and Lucas Digne remain out, but captain Seamus Coleman could make his first league start since 7 November after returning from a hamstring injury as a substitute last week.
MATCH FACTS
Head-to-head
- Sheffield United's 2-0 triumph at Goodison Park last season was their first in six Premier League games against Everton.
- Everton can win back-to-back league away matches against the Blades for the first time since January 1897.
Sheffield United
- Sheffield United are only the third top-flight side to still be winless at Christmas, emulating Burnley in 1889-90 and Bolton in 1902-03.
- Chris Wilder's side have two points after 14 matches. No Premier League side has avoided relegation with fewer than eight points at the same stage.
- The draw at Brighton & Hove Albion last time out ended a club record run of eight successive league defeats.
- A fifth consecutive home league loss would equal the Blades' club record, set in 1908 (in the top flight).
- They are the only Premier League team yet to keep a clean sheet this season.
- Sheffield United are the top-flight's biggest underperformers according to the expected goals model, scoring just eight goals this season despite an xG total of 14.29.
- United are unbeaten in their past four Boxing Day league games, winning three and drawing one. However, the Blades' last top-flight victory on 26 December came at Luton in 1990 when Wilder played in a 1-0 victory.
- David McGoldrick has scored four goals and assisted one in 12 Premier League games this season, bettering his goal involvement from 28 matches in 2019-20.
Everton
- Everton will spend Christmas day in the top four for the first time in 16 years.
- They can win four consecutive Premier League games for the first time since the opening four matches of the season.
- Everton have not had two runs of four or more wins in the same league season since 1986-87.
- They are unbeaten in their past seven Premier League Boxing Day away games, winning four and drawing three.
- The Toffees did not face a single shot on target in the second half of their league wins against Arsenal, Leicester City and Chelsea.