Sheffield United v Everton

Sheffield United midfielder John Lundstram
Sheffield United midfielder John Lundstram's dismissal against Brighton was his first since March 2016

TEAM NEWS

Sheffield United midfielder Sander Berge will be sidelined for approximately three months because of a torn tendon in his foot.

John Lundstram begins a three-match suspension as a result of his red card at Brighton & Hove Albion last weekend.

Oli McBurnie is a major injury doubt, while fellow forward Lys Mousset is not fit enough to start.

Everton will assess Richarlison, who was forced off with a head injury against Manchester United on Wednesday.

James Rodriguez, Allan and Lucas Digne remain out, but captain Seamus Coleman could make his first league start since 7 November after returning from a hamstring injury as a substitute last week.

Everton defender Yerry Mina's winner against Arsenal last weekend was his fourth goal in a row to be scored in the 45th minute

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

  • Sheffield United's 2-0 triumph at Goodison Park last season was their first in six Premier League games against Everton.
  • Everton can win back-to-back league away matches against the Blades for the first time since January 1897.

Sheffield United

  • Sheffield United are only the third top-flight side to still be winless at Christmas, emulating Burnley in 1889-90 and Bolton in 1902-03.
  • Chris Wilder's side have two points after 14 matches. No Premier League side has avoided relegation with fewer than eight points at the same stage.
  • The draw at Brighton & Hove Albion last time out ended a club record run of eight successive league defeats.
  • A fifth consecutive home league loss would equal the Blades' club record, set in 1908 (in the top flight).
  • They are the only Premier League team yet to keep a clean sheet this season.
  • Sheffield United are the top-flight's biggest underperformers according to the expected goals model, scoring just eight goals this season despite an xG total of 14.29.
  • United are unbeaten in their past four Boxing Day league games, winning three and drawing one. However, the Blades' last top-flight victory on 26 December came at Luton in 1990 when Wilder played in a 1-0 victory.
  • David McGoldrick has scored four goals and assisted one in 12 Premier League games this season, bettering his goal involvement from 28 matches in 2019-20.

Everton

  • Everton will spend Christmas day in the top four for the first time in 16 years.
  • They can win four consecutive Premier League games for the first time since the opening four matches of the season.
  • Everton have not had two runs of four or more wins in the same league season since 1986-87.
  • They are unbeaten in their past seven Premier League Boxing Day away games, winning four and drawing three.
  • The Toffees did not face a single shot on target in the second half of their league wins against Arsenal, Leicester City and Chelsea.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Liverpool1494136191731
2Leicester149052617927
3Man Utd138232821726
4Everton148242519626
5Chelsea1474329141525
6Tottenham1474325141125
7Southampton147342519624
8Man City136521912723
9Aston Villa1271424131122
10West Ham146352119221
11Wolves146261419-520
12Newcastle135351722-518
13Crystal Palace145361925-618
14Leeds145272430-617
15Arsenal144281218-614
16Burnley13346819-1113
17Brighton142661622-612
18Fulham142481323-1010
19West Brom141491029-197
20Sheff Utd140212825-172
View full Premier League table

