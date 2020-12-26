Cambridge United v Leyton Orient

Craig Clay (Leyton Orient) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Line-ups
Cambridge
- 25Burton
- 2Knoyle
- 6Darling
- 5Taylor
- 3Iredale
- 7Hannant
- 19May
- 4Digby
- 14Hoolahan
- 10Mullin
- 20Ironside
Substitutes
- 1Mitov
- 11Dunk
- 16Cundy
- 17Davies
- 18El Mizouni
- 26Knibbs
- 27Worman
Leyton Orient
- 22Vigouroux
- 2Ling
- 6Coulson
- 5Happe
- 3Widdowson
- 8Clay
- 4Cissé
- 7McAnuff
- 9Wilkinson
- 39Johnson
- 16Brophy
Substitutes
- 1Sargeant
- 10Maguire-Drew
- 11Dayton
- 17Dennis
- 18Akinola
- 19Angol
- 20Sotiriou
- Referee:
- Will Finnie
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home46%
- Away54%
- Shots
- Home1
- Away5
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away1
- Corners
- Home0
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home2
- Away5
Live Text
Post update
Post update
Foul by Adam May (Cambridge United).
Post update
Attempt missed. Paul Digby (Cambridge United) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Jack Iredale.
Post update
Foul by Josh Coulson (Leyton Orient).
Post update
Joe Ironside (Cambridge United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Attempt missed. Josh Coulson (Leyton Orient) left footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the left following a set piece situation.
Post update
Danny Johnson (Leyton Orient) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Greg Taylor (Cambridge United).
Goal!
Goal! Cambridge United 0, Leyton Orient 1. Danny Johnson (Leyton Orient) left footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal.
Post update
Attempt missed. Daniel Happe (Leyton Orient) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Jobi McAnuff with a cross following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Leyton Orient. Conceded by Kyle Knoyle.
Post update
Foul by Craig Clay (Leyton Orient).
Post update
Adam May (Cambridge United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Daniel Happe (Leyton Orient).
Post update
Joe Ironside (Cambridge United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Corner, Leyton Orient. Conceded by Harry Darling.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Conor Wilkinson (Leyton Orient) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by James Brophy with a headed pass.
Post update
Offside, Leyton Orient. Sam Ling tries a through ball, but Jobi McAnuff is caught offside.
Post update
Foul by Daniel Happe (Leyton Orient).
Post update
Joe Ironside (Cambridge United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Match report to follow.