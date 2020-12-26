League Two
CambridgeCambridge United0Leyton OrientLeyton Orient1

Cambridge United v Leyton Orient

League Two

Line-ups

Cambridge

  • 25Burton
  • 2Knoyle
  • 6Darling
  • 5Taylor
  • 3Iredale
  • 7Hannant
  • 19May
  • 4Digby
  • 14Hoolahan
  • 10Mullin
  • 20Ironside

Substitutes

  • 1Mitov
  • 11Dunk
  • 16Cundy
  • 17Davies
  • 18El Mizouni
  • 26Knibbs
  • 27Worman

Leyton Orient

  • 22Vigouroux
  • 2Ling
  • 6Coulson
  • 5Happe
  • 3Widdowson
  • 8Clay
  • 4Cissé
  • 7McAnuff
  • 9Wilkinson
  • 39Johnson
  • 16Brophy

Substitutes

  • 1Sargeant
  • 10Maguire-Drew
  • 11Dayton
  • 17Dennis
  • 18Akinola
  • 19Angol
  • 20Sotiriou
Referee:
Will Finnie

Match Stats

Home TeamCambridgeAway TeamLeyton Orient
Possession
Home46%
Away54%
Shots
Home1
Away5
Shots on Target
Home0
Away1
Corners
Home0
Away2
Fouls
Home2
Away5

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Craig Clay (Leyton Orient) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  2. Post update

    Foul by Adam May (Cambridge United).

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Paul Digby (Cambridge United) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Jack Iredale.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Josh Coulson (Leyton Orient).

  5. Post update

    Joe Ironside (Cambridge United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  6. Post update

    Attempt missed. Josh Coulson (Leyton Orient) left footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the left following a set piece situation.

  7. Post update

    Danny Johnson (Leyton Orient) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Greg Taylor (Cambridge United).

  9. Goal!

    Goal! Cambridge United 0, Leyton Orient 1. Danny Johnson (Leyton Orient) left footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal.

  10. Post update

    Attempt missed. Daniel Happe (Leyton Orient) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Jobi McAnuff with a cross following a corner.

  11. Post update

    Corner, Leyton Orient. Conceded by Kyle Knoyle.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Craig Clay (Leyton Orient).

  13. Post update

    Adam May (Cambridge United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Daniel Happe (Leyton Orient).

  15. Post update

    Joe Ironside (Cambridge United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  16. Post update

    Corner, Leyton Orient. Conceded by Harry Darling.

  17. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Conor Wilkinson (Leyton Orient) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by James Brophy with a headed pass.

  18. Post update

    Offside, Leyton Orient. Sam Ling tries a through ball, but Jobi McAnuff is caught offside.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Daniel Happe (Leyton Orient).

  20. Post update

    Joe Ironside (Cambridge United) wins a free kick on the left wing.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Forest Green20116326151139
2Newport19114430201037
3Carlisle19112627171035
4Cheltenham1910362920933
5Morecambe199462429-531
6Exeter1986539261330
7Salford1886425141130
8Leyton Orient209382924530
9Walsall197932624230
10Cambridge1984729181128
11Colchester207762729-228
12Crawley197663026427
13Tranmere188372223-127
14Oldham198293235-326
15Bolton197482229-725
16Port Vale197392927224
17Harrogate196491923-422
18Mansfield2031162025-520
19Bradford195591925-620
20Scunthorpe1962111726-920
21Grimsby1954101732-1519
22Barrow193792630-416
23Southend1944111331-1816
24Stevenage172781120-913
