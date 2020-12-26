Southend United v Colchester United

Offside, Southend United. Shaun Hobson tries a through ball, but Simeon Akinola is caught offside.
Southend
- 1Oxley
- 2Bwomono
- 48White
- 5Hobson
- 42HartBooked at 17mins
- 11Egbri
- 8Dieng
- 24Demetriou
- 28Taylor
- 20Nathaniel-George
- 9Akinola
- 13Seaden
- 14Howard
- 16Phillips
- 17Sterling
- 18Acquah
- 23Halford
- 32Walsh
Colchester
- 1Gerken
- 18Eastman
- 6Sowunmi
- 5Smith
- 21Clampin
- 14Chilvers
- 24Stevenson
- 23Poku
- 39Folivi
- 7Senior
- 10Brown
- 2Welch-Hayes
- 4Lapslie
- 26Gambin
- 29George
- 34Tovide
- 36Sayer
- 37Bohui
- Neil Hair
- Possession
- Home46%
- Away54%
- Shots
- Home6
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away0
- Corners
- Home1
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home3
- Away5
Michael Folivi (Colchester United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by John White (Southend United).
Goal!
Goal! Southend United 2, Colchester United 0. Timothee Dieng (Southend United) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Kyle Taylor.
Attempt missed. Michael Folivi (Colchester United) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Kwame Poku with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Colchester United. Conceded by Sam Hart.
Sam Hart (Southend United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Sam Hart (Southend United).
Courtney Senior (Colchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ryan Clampin (Colchester United).
Elvis Bwomono (Southend United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt missed. Ashley Nathaniel-George (Southend United) right footed shot from the right side of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Jason Demetriou.
Attempt blocked. Ashley Nathaniel-George (Southend United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Foul by Omar Sowunmi (Colchester United).
Post update
Simeon Akinola (Southend United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Michael Folivi (Colchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Sam Hart (Southend United).
Goal! Southend United 1, Colchester United 0. Simeon Akinola (Southend United) header from the centre of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Sam Hart with a cross following a set piece situation.
Simeon Akinola (Southend United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Thomas Eastman (Colchester United).
