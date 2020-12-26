Scunthorpe United v Mansfield Town

Jordan Clarke (Scunthorpe United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Line-ups
Scunthorpe
- 33Howard
- 2ClarkeBooked at 26mins
- 6Onariase
- 4Bedeau
- 38O'Malley
- 8Gilliead
- 22Beestin
- 20Spence
- 11Eisa
- 45McAtee
- 19Jarvis
Substitutes
- 1Watson
- 9Loft
- 14Green
- 15Hippolyte
- 25Rowe
- 26Cordner
- 34Taylor
Mansfield
- 1Stech
- 12Gordon
- 6Rawson
- 5Sweeney
- 3Benning
- 8O Clarke
- 32Lapslie
- 10Maris
- 7Charsley
- 19Reid
- 9Bowery
Substitutes
- 2O'Keeffe
- 4Menayese
- 11Cook
- 14Perch
- 20McLaughlin
- 27Sinclair
- 31Stone
- Referee:
- Graham Salisbury
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home49%
- Away51%
- Shots
- Home1
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away1
- Corners
- Home1
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home3
- Away4
Live Text
Booking
Jamie Reid (Mansfield Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Jordan Clarke (Scunthorpe United).
Corner, Scunthorpe United. Conceded by Farrend Rawson.
George Maris (Mansfield Town) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Alfie Beestin (Scunthorpe United).
Attempt saved. Emmanuel Onariase (Scunthorpe United) header from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Abo Eisa with a cross.
Hand ball by Malvind Benning (Mansfield Town).
Goal!
Goal! Scunthorpe United 0, Mansfield Town 1. George Lapslie (Mansfield Town) left footed shot from very close range to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Kellan Gordon with a cross.
Jordan Clarke (Scunthorpe United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Jordan Bowery (Mansfield Town).
Hand ball by Jamie Reid (Mansfield Town).
Attempt missed. Jamie Reid (Mansfield Town) left footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Ollie Clarke with a cross.
Jamie Reid (Mansfield Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jordan Clarke (Scunthorpe United).
Hand ball by Ryan Sweeney (Mansfield Town).
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Match report to follow.