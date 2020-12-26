League Two
CrawleyCrawley Town15:00NewportNewport County
Venue: The People's Pension Stadium

Crawley Town v Newport County

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Forest Green20116326151139
2Newport19114430201037
3Carlisle19112627171035
4Cheltenham1910362920933
5Morecambe199462429-531
6Exeter1986539261330
7Salford1886425141130
8Leyton Orient209382924530
9Walsall197932624230
10Cambridge1984729181128
11Colchester207762729-228
12Crawley197663026427
13Tranmere188372223-127
14Oldham198293235-326
15Bolton197482229-725
16Port Vale197392927224
17Harrogate196491923-422
18Mansfield2031162025-520
19Bradford195591925-620
20Scunthorpe1962111726-920
21Grimsby1954101732-1519
22Barrow193792630-416
23Southend1944111331-1816
24Stevenage172781120-913
