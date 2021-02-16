League One
GillinghamGillingham0PeterboroughPeterborough United0

Gillingham v Peterborough United

Last updated on .From the section League One

Line-ups

Gillingham

Formation 4-1-2-1-2

  • 1Bonham
  • 2Jackson
  • 25Cundy
  • 5Tucker
  • 3Ogilvie
  • 20Slattery
  • 8Dempsey
  • 21O'Connor
  • 11Lee
  • 19Oliver
  • 15Akinde

Substitutes

  • 4O'Keefe
  • 6Morton
  • 10Graham
  • 12Bastien
  • 14McKenzie
  • 16MacDonald
  • 17Johnson

Peterborough

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 1Pym
  • 6Kent
  • 4Thompson
  • 5Beevers
  • 23Ward
  • 8Taylor
  • 12Brown
  • 3Butler
  • 15Szmodics
  • 7Eisa
  • 9Clarke-Harris

Substitutes

  • 10Dembélé
  • 13Gyollai
  • 16Burrows
  • 18Blake-Tracy
  • 19Kanu
  • 22Hamilton
  • 24Mason
Referee:
Charles Breakspear

Match Stats

Home TeamGillinghamAway TeamPeterborough
Possession
Home40%
Away60%
Shots
Home2
Away0
Shots on Target
Home0
Away0
Corners
Home1
Away0
Fouls
Home2
Away2

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Attempt missed. Connor Ogilvie (Gillingham) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by John Akinde following a corner.

  2. Post update

    Corner, Gillingham. Conceded by Dan Butler.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Mohamed Eisa (Peterborough United).

  4. Post update

    Kyle Dempsey (Gillingham) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  5. Post update

    Attempt blocked. John Akinde (Gillingham) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Mohamed Eisa (Peterborough United).

  7. Post update

    Callum Slattery (Gillingham) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  8. Post update

    Mohamed Eisa (Peterborough United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Callum Slattery (Gillingham).

  10. Post update

    Nathan Thompson (Peterborough United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Kyle Dempsey (Gillingham).

  12. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  13. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Lincoln City27165640221853
2Hull28154941241749
3Peterborough26154740241649
4Portsmouth26146644232148
5Doncaster25153743301348
6Sunderland271111539241544
7Oxford Utd2613494334943
8Charlton2812794338543
9Accrington25126737271042
10Plymouth2811893943-441
11Crewe28117103635140
12Ipswich25123103027339
13MK Dons28108103833538
14Gillingham27114123537-237
15Fleetwood2898113225735
16Blackpool24104102826234
17Shrewsbury258982628-233
18Rochdale2768134154-1326
19Wimbledon2667132947-1825
20Bristol Rovers2666142443-1924
21Swindon2873183253-2124
22Wigan2766152849-2124
23Northampton2766152043-2324
24Burton2657143251-1922
View full League One table

