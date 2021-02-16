Gillingham v Peterborough United

Attempt missed. Connor Ogilvie (Gillingham) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by John Akinde following a corner.
Line-ups
Gillingham
Formation 4-1-2-1-2
- 1Bonham
- 2Jackson
- 25Cundy
- 5Tucker
- 3Ogilvie
- 20Slattery
- 8Dempsey
- 21O'Connor
- 11Lee
- 19Oliver
- 15Akinde
Substitutes
- 4O'Keefe
- 6Morton
- 10Graham
- 12Bastien
- 14McKenzie
- 16MacDonald
- 17Johnson
Peterborough
Formation 3-4-1-2
- 1Pym
- 6Kent
- 4Thompson
- 5Beevers
- 23Ward
- 8Taylor
- 12Brown
- 3Butler
- 15Szmodics
- 7Eisa
- 9Clarke-Harris
Substitutes
- 10Dembélé
- 13Gyollai
- 16Burrows
- 18Blake-Tracy
- 19Kanu
- 22Hamilton
- 24Mason
- Referee:
- Charles Breakspear
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home40%
- Away60%
- Shots
- Home2
- Away0
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away0
- Corners
- Home1
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home2
- Away2
Live Text
Corner, Gillingham. Conceded by Dan Butler.
Foul by Mohamed Eisa (Peterborough United).
Kyle Dempsey (Gillingham) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt blocked. John Akinde (Gillingham) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Foul by Mohamed Eisa (Peterborough United).
Callum Slattery (Gillingham) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Mohamed Eisa (Peterborough United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Callum Slattery (Gillingham).
Nathan Thompson (Peterborough United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Kyle Dempsey (Gillingham).
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Match report to follow.