League One
DoncasterDoncaster Rovers19:00AccringtonAccrington Stanley
Venue: The Keepmoat Stadium

Doncaster Rovers v Accrington Stanley

Last updated on .From the section League One

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Lincoln City27165640221853
2Peterborough27164743251852
3Hull28154941241749
4Portsmouth27146745261948
5Doncaster25153743301348
6Sunderland271111539241544
7Oxford Utd2613494334943
8Charlton2812794338543
9Accrington25126737271042
10Plymouth2811893943-441
11Ipswich26124103027340
12Crewe28117103635140
13MK Dons28108103833538
14Blackpool25114102926337
15Gillingham28114133640-437
16Fleetwood2898113225735
17Shrewsbury258982628-233
18Bristol Rovers2776142744-1727
19Rochdale2868144155-1426
20Wimbledon2667132947-1825
21Northampton2867152043-2325
22Swindon2873183253-2124
23Wigan2766152849-2124
24Burton2657143251-1922
