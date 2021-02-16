League One
BlackpoolBlackpool19:00RochdaleRochdale
Venue: Bloomfield Road

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Lincoln City27165640221853
2Hull28154941241749
3Peterborough26154740241649
4Portsmouth26146644232148
5Doncaster25153743301348
6Sunderland271111539241544
7Oxford Utd2613494334943
8Charlton2812794338543
9Accrington25126737271042
10Plymouth2811893943-441
11Crewe28117103635140
12Ipswich25123103027339
13MK Dons28108103833538
14Gillingham27114123537-237
15Fleetwood2898113225735
16Blackpool24104102826234
17Shrewsbury258982628-233
18Rochdale2768134154-1326
19Wimbledon2667132947-1825
20Bristol Rovers2666142443-1924
21Swindon2873183253-2124
22Wigan2766152849-2124
23Northampton2766152043-2324
24Burton2657143251-1922
View full League One table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC