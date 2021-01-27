Championship
MiddlesbroughMiddlesbrough0RotherhamRotherham United0

Middlesbrough v Rotherham United

Line-ups

Middlesbrough

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Bettinelli
  • 29Spence
  • 15Wood
  • 17McNair
  • 27Bola
  • 5Morsy
  • 16Howson
  • 22Saville
  • 19Roberts
  • 9Assombalonga
  • 18Watmore

Substitutes

  • 3Johnson
  • 4Hall
  • 8Wing
  • 10Akpom
  • 11Fletcher
  • 13Archer
  • 33Coulson
  • 34Hackney

Rotherham

Formation 3-5-1-1

  • 27Blackman
  • 20Ihiekwe
  • 6Wood
  • 21MacDonald
  • 22Olosunde
  • 16Lindsay
  • 4MacDonald
  • 25Crooks
  • 19Harding
  • 8Wiles
  • 24Smith

Substitutes

  • 1Johansson
  • 5Thompson
  • 9Hirst
  • 10Ladapo
  • 15Robertson
  • 18Clarke
  • 23Tilt
  • 30Giles
Referee:
Michael Salisbury

Home TeamMiddlesbroughAway TeamRotherham
Possession
Home65%
Away35%
Shots
Home2
Away1
Shots on Target
Home0
Away0
Corners
Home0
Away0
Fouls
Home1
Away3

  1. Post update

    Patrick Roberts (Middlesbrough) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  2. Post update

    Foul by Shaun MacDonald (Rotherham United).

  3. Post update

    Foul by Britt Assombalonga (Middlesbrough).

  4. Post update

    Richard Wood (Rotherham United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Post update

    Attempt missed. Britt Assombalonga (Middlesbrough) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by George Saville.

  6. Post update

    Hand ball by Matt Crooks (Rotherham United).

  7. Post update

    Attempt missed. Michael Smith (Rotherham United) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Matt Crooks following a fast break.

  8. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Britt Assombalonga (Middlesbrough) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Duncan Watmore.

  9. Post update

    Offside, Middlesbrough. Jonny Howson tries a through ball, but Britt Assombalonga is caught offside.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Matt Crooks (Rotherham United).

  11. Post update

    Sam Morsy (Middlesbrough) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  12. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  13. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Norwich25165435211453
2Swansea25138429131647
3Watford26138530181247
4Brentford24129337211645
5Reading2513573728944
6Bournemouth25119538211742
7Middlesbrough2611783021940
8Bristol City25123102727039
9Stoke2691073128337
10Blackburn25106940281236
11Preston26113123133-236
12Barnsley26105112732-535
13Luton2596102127-633
14Huddersfield2694132937-831
15Cardiff2586113028230
16Millwall2561272124-330
17QPR2569102331-827
18Coventry2569102234-1227
19Birmingham2568111830-1226
20Nottm Forest2567122029-925
21Derby2567121625-925
22Rotherham2356122332-921
23Sheff Wed2468101523-820
24Wycombe2336141635-1915
View full Championship table

