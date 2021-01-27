Middlesbrough v Rotherham United

Patrick Roberts (Middlesbrough) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Middlesbrough
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Bettinelli
- 29Spence
- 15Wood
- 17McNair
- 27Bola
- 5Morsy
- 16Howson
- 22Saville
- 19Roberts
- 9Assombalonga
- 18Watmore
- 3Johnson
- 4Hall
- 8Wing
- 10Akpom
- 11Fletcher
- 13Archer
- 33Coulson
- 34Hackney
Rotherham
Formation 3-5-1-1
- 27Blackman
- 20Ihiekwe
- 6Wood
- 21MacDonald
- 22Olosunde
- 16Lindsay
- 4MacDonald
- 25Crooks
- 19Harding
- 8Wiles
- 24Smith
- 1Johansson
- 5Thompson
- 9Hirst
- 10Ladapo
- 15Robertson
- 18Clarke
- 23Tilt
- 30Giles
- Michael Salisbury
- Possession
- Home65%
- Away35%
- Shots
- Home2
- Away1
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away0
- Corners
- Home0
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home1
- Away3
Foul by Shaun MacDonald (Rotherham United).
Foul by Britt Assombalonga (Middlesbrough).
Richard Wood (Rotherham United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Britt Assombalonga (Middlesbrough) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by George Saville.
Hand ball by Matt Crooks (Rotherham United).
Attempt missed. Michael Smith (Rotherham United) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Matt Crooks following a fast break.
Attempt blocked. Britt Assombalonga (Middlesbrough) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Duncan Watmore.
Offside, Middlesbrough. Jonny Howson tries a through ball, but Britt Assombalonga is caught offside.
Foul by Matt Crooks (Rotherham United).
Sam Morsy (Middlesbrough) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
