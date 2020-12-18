Rangers manager Steven Gerrard has vowed that none of his first-team players will be sold during January. (The Herald) external-link

Rangers will accept a six-figure fee for Greg Stewart in January, with the 30-year-old forward out of contract at the end of the season and on the fringes of the Ibrox squad. (Football Insider) external-link

Mechelen sporting director Tom Kaluve says Marian Shved's loan from Celtic will not be cut short next month after he had talks with the 23-year-old winger and manager Wouter Vrancken, who had advised the winger to give up football and take up billiards after a poor start at the Belgian top-flight club. (Daily Record) external-link

Motherwell manager Stephen Robinson is hoping that Stephen O'Donnell's Scotland ambitions will sway the right-back towards committing his future to the Scottish Premiership club beyond the end of his contract in January, reminding the 28-year-old that he owes his recent caps to the Fir Park outfit. (The National) external-link

Aberdeen are in discussions with Greg Leigh about extending the 26-year-old left-back's contract beyond January. (Press & Journal) external-link

Dundee United have begun talks with defender Liam Smith about a new contract and the 24-year-old is keen to extend his stay beyond next summer. (The Courier) external-link

Former West Bromwich Albion midfielder James Morrison has been promoted to join Sam Allardyce's first-team coaching staff, with the English Premier League club also bringing in another former Scotland international, Middlesbrough and Tranmere Rovers defender Robbie Stockdale, as first-team coach. (Express & Star) external-link

Hibernian midfielder Kyle Magennis is refusing to limit his ambition, insisting there is no reason why the Edinburgh side, who currently sit third, should not target the Premiership title and a cup win. (Edinburgh Evening News) external-link

Premiership leaders Rangers, who host Motherwell on Saturday after their midweek League Cup defeat by St Mirren, have failed to win a single game following a cup defeat under manager Steven Gerrard. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Championship, League 1 and League 2 clubs who will receive grants as part of a £30m funding package from the Scottish government to ease finances during the Covid-19 pandemic have been told they cannot use the money to fund player transfers. (Daily Mail, print edition)

Inverness Caledonian Thistle chief executive Scot Gardiner says his staff shed tears of delight after the Scottish government confirmed payment of a £500,000 grant designed to help prevent club job cuts and closures in the Championship. (Scottish Sun, print edition)

Heart of Midlothian owner Ann Budge has reassured manager Robbie Neilson that the challenging financial climate will not affect planned investment in the Championship leaders' squad. (The Herald, print edition)