Michail Antonio: West Ham striker signs new contract to 2023
Last updated on .From the section West Ham
West Ham United forward Michail Antonio has signed a new contract that commits him to the club until 2023.
The 30-year-old Englishman has scored three goals in seven Premier League appearances this season.
After the restart of the 2019-20 campaign in June, Antonio netted eight times in six league games as the Hammers avoided relegation.
His 39 goals put him fourth on the London club's all-time list of Premier League scorers.
"I got eight goals in one month, so I've got two and half years now to see how many more I can get and how far I can get," said Antonio, who joined West Ham from Nottingham Forest in September 2015.
"I definitely want to get to the 50-goal mark in the Premier League and see how I can go on from there."
- Documentaries Like Nowhere Else: From inspiration to infamous, the story of Lance Armstrong
- Comedy Like Nowhere Else: Give Kurupt FM a go with the People Just Do Nothing box set