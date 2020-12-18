Brandon Cooper has made two first team appearances for Swansea City

Newport County manager Michael Flynn is confident he will have Swansea City defender Brandon Cooper for the rest of the League Two campaign.

Flynn is also keen to keep Swindon loanee Scott Twine beyond January.

Cooper and 21-year-old Twine are on season long loans with the League Two leaders but their parent clubs have recall options in January.

Flynn is optimistic on Cooper, 20, saying: "We have had positive conversations with Swansea."

The Exiles boss has already spoken to Swansea head coach Steve Cooper on the Wales under-21 defender, who recently signed a contract extension with the Swans until 2023.

"I am confident after speaking to Steve they see his development here until the end of the season and then its down to Brandon in pre-season to force his way into the Swansea first team," Flynn said.

Scott Twine has also had loan spells with Waterford and Chippenham Town

"What has impressed me most is the consistency he has taken to it. He has been on point for 95 per cent of the time when playing and that is really impressive for someone of his age . He deserves a big pat on the back for that.

"The way he goes about it nothing phases him, he works hard day in day out and you can see why he has a new contract at Swansea. Fair play to him he deserves that."

Twine has netted six goals this season and Flynn said: "From our point of view we want to keep Scott and Scott wants to stay. But it is Swindon's decision and I want to be respectful to them."

Newport are two points clear at the top of League Two and Flynn is keen to bolster his squad next month from a position of strength.

Flynn is preparing to "wheel and deal" in the transfer window to strengthen his table toppers.

"I am looking to add and I will be speaking to the board to see exactly what we have and what I can have. Also I will have to wheel and deal , with one or two may be leaving," he added.

Matt Dolan and Jamie Proctor are both fit again after missing Tuesday's 1-1 draw at Salford with minor injuries and are in contention for Saturday's game with Oldham Athletic at Rodney Parade.