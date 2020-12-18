Last updated on .From the section European Football

Manuel Baum had only been in charge of Schalke for 10 games

Bundesliga strugglers Schalke have sacked Manuel Baum as head coach after just 79 days in the job.

Dutchman Huub Stevens will take charge for the fourth time, with the club bottom of the German top flight and without a win in 28 games.

He is Schalke's third boss of the season - Baum, who lasted 10 games, replaced David Wagner in September.

Stevens, 67, is a legend at the German club having guided them to Uefa Cup success in 1996-97.

He last stepped in when Domenico Tedesco was sacked in March 2019 and led the team to a 4-2 win at rivals Borussia Dortmund to help them to avoid relegation.

He had pledged not to return to the club again but on Friday he said: "My heart is still blue and white. When the club turns to me in difficult times, I can't say no."

Schalke last spent a season outside Germany's top flight in the 1990-91 season.

Saturday's home game with Arminia Bielefeld, who occupy the relegation play-off spot, is regarded as a critical fixture and a chance for the club to claim a first Bundesliga win since January.

They are currently three games away from the league record of 31 games without victory, set by Tasmania Berlin in 1965-66.