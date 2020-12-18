Last updated on .From the section Irish

Coleraine manager Oran Kearney led to his club to a runner-up finish last season

Danske Bank Premiership: Cliftonville v Coleraine Venue: Solitude Date: Saturday, 19 December Kick-off: 17:30 GMT Coverage: Live video stream on the BBC Sport website and BBC iPlayer; Coverage of the 15:00 GMT kick-offs on Sportsound on BBC Radio Ulster

Coleraine manager Oran Kearney has hinted that he will keep faith with the side that beat Warrenpoint Town last week for Saturday's Irish Premiership game against Cliftonville at Solitude.

The 2-1 win brought to an end a run of four Premiership defeats and five without a win for the Bannsiders.

"You've got to lodge performances to stay in the team and too many players haven't lodged enough," said Kearney.

"Going into our next game nobody did themselves any harm last week."

"The selection decisions were made easier for Warrenpoint because players hadn't banked performances - ideally what we want now is that competition for places.

"It's an old cliche but the lessons we've learned from the last couple of weeks and how tough it has been mean that the only thing that is on our mind is to try and win the next game and we'll try to do that on Saturday."

Coleraine lie ninth in the table on 10 points, three points behind Cliftonville with a game in hand.

Also on Saturday, second-placed Linfield will hope to bounce back from their defeat by leaders Larne when they face Dungannon Swifts at Windsor Park.

Ballymena United, who are fourth, host Glentoran and Warrenpoint Town take on Glenavon.

The matches between Carrick Rangers and Crusaders, scheduled for Friday night, and Portadown and Larne were called off on Thursday night because of Covid-19 related issues.