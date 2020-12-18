Last updated on .From the section Newcastle

Steve Bruce has picked Isaac Hayden and Federico Fernandez, two players who have recovered from the virus

Newcastle boss Steve Bruce says two of his players are still suffering from the “damaging effects” of coronavirus and that he does not know when they will return.

The Magpies were forced to postpone their game with Aston Villa this month because of a sharp rise in cases, and the club training ground was closed for more than a week.

Bruce has picked players who have recovered from the virus in the Magpies' past two games, including Isaac Hayden and Federico Fernandez.

But he said that two other players were “struggling and they have been struggling for a while with it”.

Asked when they might return, he added: “I really don't know but certainly, for a couple of the players in particular, it's had a damaging effect.

“So it won't be a week or two - it's going to be longer than that.”

Bruce, whose side host Fulham on Saturday after being beaten 5-2 by Leeds on Wednesday, added: “I’ve seen the effect on young, extremely fit professional footballers and the effect it’s had on those two in particular.

“We hope they recover properly and I give them the time to recover because it's about the welfare of them and their long-term health.

“If one or two of them have got long-term Covid, like it seems, then it’s very difficult to manage.”