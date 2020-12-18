Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Niamh Farrelly won her first senior international cap in 2019

Republic of Ireland defender Niamh Farrelly has joined SWPL champions Glasgow City.

Farrelly, 21, featured against City in Glasgow's recent Women's Champions League win over Peamount United.

She will be available to play from next month and follows Cailin Michie in join Scott Booth's side in recent weeks, the full-back having switched Swedes Pitea.

"I am delighted to sign my first professional contract at Glasgow City," said Farrelly.

"I can't wait to learn from Scott and all the girls and help the team as much as I can."

And Booth added: "We are all excited about bringing Niamh to the club. She is a fantastic player who is versatile, athletic and totally focused. She is capped for her country and still young enough to continue her development at Glasgow City."