Scott Brown has been an unused substitute as Celtic recovered from a poor spell with two wins

Scottish Cup final: Celtic v Heart of Midlothian Venue: Hampden Park, Glasgow Date: Sunday, 20 December Time: 14:15 GMT C overage: Watch live on BBC One Scotland & online, live radio coverage on Radio Scotland & text commentary on the BBC Sport website & app

Neil Lennon says Sunday's Scottish Cup final will not be captain Scott Brown's Celtic "swansong" even if the midfielder plays against Hearts.

But the manager adds there will be "no sentimentality" in his team selection.

Celtic have won two games, arresting a slump in form, with David Turnbull and Ismaila Soro replacing Brown and Tom Rogic in central midfield.

"It will be my decision and we will make the right decision for the club," Lennon said.

"It is a cup final, a game we want to win. Everyone is in contention and I have to pick the best team for the occasion and to help us win another trophy."

Sunday's final at Hampden Park is officially the climax to the 2019-29 season, the showpiece having been delayed by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Celtic are looking to complete a domestic treble of trophies for a fourth consecutive season, but Lennon's job was on the line after a five-game run without a win - they currently lie 13 points behind Rangers in the Scottish Premiership - before defeats of Lille and Kilmarnock with Brown unused on the bench.

"He is a fabulous captain, fabulous player and I think at times we do miss him when he is not there," Lennon said of the 35-year-old. "That's been the case, albeit in the last couple of games we have been giving him a bit of a rest, the team have played very well.

"There is no question he is a huge presence on and off the field."

Celtic trophy run may not be repeated - Lennon

Lennon refused to conflate Brown's situation with his final appearance for Celtic when he was substituted before his side's winning goal in the 2007 Scottish Cup final against Dunfermline Athletic.

"Don't go there - it took me 13 years to get over that," Lennon said with a smile before adding: "It is a different situation.

"I probably made a mistake by saying around March that I was going to leave at the end of the season and then it was like death by a 1,000 cuts, it dragged on and on. In Scott's case, he has got at least to the end of this season to play and maybe longer.

"It is not as if this is going to be Scott's swansong if he plays. Hopefully we can negotiate and try to maybe get to another cup final at the end of the season and he could and maybe should be involved in that as well."