Derby County's Colin Kazim-Richards raised his fist as some Millwall fans booed before kick-off at Millwall

Millwall and Colchester United will not face disciplinary action after some of their supporters booed while players took the knee earlier this month.

The incidents came in the first home games for the clubs with fans present.

The Football Association says it has completed a full investigation.

"Anyone who chooses to take the knee will continue to receive our support as they highlight the inequality and injustice experienced by the Black community," an FA statement read.

Players have been taking a knee at the start of matches since football returned after the first Covid-19 lockdown.

While matches were suspended, the Black Lives Matter movement gathered momentum in the wake of the death of George Floyd in the United States.

Both Millwall and Colchester strongly condemned the actions of the minority of fans who booed.

The incidents drew wide condemnation, although some people against taking the knee felt it had become a political symbol.

"To be clear, we do not see taking the knee as a political symbol, and would contend that there can now be no doubt as to what the gesture means in a footballing context," the FA added.

"Therefore, going forward, The FA will continue to monitor and investigate should similar crowd-related incidents occur.

"The FA continues to support all players and clubs that wish to take a stand against any form of discrimination, and will always condemn the behaviours of anyone that chooses to actively oppose these values."

Millwall supporters applauded during their next home game against QPR when players unveiled a banner in support of racial equality.

Colchester chairman Robbie Cowling said anyone who booed while players took a knee would 'not be welcome' at the club.

On Wednesday, the FA said it would investigate after some Cambridge United fans booed while players took a knee in their League Two game with Colchester on Tuesday, while a supporter was ejected from Exeter City's St James Park after he was identified by other fans as having booed while the knee was taken in their match with Harrogate Town the same evening.