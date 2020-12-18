Last updated on .From the section Peterborough

Peterborough United are currently third in League One

Peterborough United's next three League One fixtures have been postponed after a positive Covid-19 case.

One player has been confirmed as having coronavirus, while another three are displaying symptoms.

Posh's players and staff will have to self-isolate for 10 days as a result.

It means Saturday's home game with Ipswich Town, the Boxing Day trip to Gillingham and Charlton's visit to London Road on 29 December will all have to be rescheduled.

Peterborough are next expected to play on Saturday 2 January at home to Doncaster Rovers.

The city itself will move into tier three Covid restrictions on Saturday after reaching a rate of 297 cases per 100,000 of the population.