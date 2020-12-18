Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Zecira Musovic was part of the Sweden squad which finished third at the 2019 World Cup

Chelsea have completed the signing of Sweden goalkeeper Zecira Musovic.

The 24-year-old will move to the WSL champions on 1 January from Swedish side FC Rosengard and has agreed a deal until the summer of 2022.

Musovic has won four caps for Sweden and will provide competition for Carly Telford and Ann-Katrin Berger.

"The women's game is developing fast, especially in England, and Chelsea is one of the top teams that are driving that process forward," she said.