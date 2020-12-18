Zecira Musovic: Chelsea sign Sweden keeper on two-and-a-half year deal
Chelsea have completed the signing of Sweden goalkeeper Zecira Musovic.
The 24-year-old will move to the WSL champions on 1 January from Swedish side FC Rosengard and has agreed a deal until the summer of 2022.
Musovic has won four caps for Sweden and will provide competition for Carly Telford and Ann-Katrin Berger.
"The women's game is developing fast, especially in England, and Chelsea is one of the top teams that are driving that process forward," she said.
"I am always striving to be the best and therefore, I am happy to be joining one of the best. I cannot wait to continue my journey in London and hopefully help the club to reach even greater heights in the future," she told the club website.