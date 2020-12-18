Last updated on .From the section Weymouth

Robbie Yates (centre) joined in Weymouth's celebrations after winning the National League South Promotion final

Weymouth goalkeeping coach Robbie Yates believes the National League should not be carrying on without players and coaches receiving Covid-19 testing.

Yates was admitted to hospital when he contracted the virus in early November.

Weymouth were placed in isolation for 14 days due to the "high number" of positive cases after they played at Stockport County on 31 October.

"The whole league should have stopped until testing and proper protocols were in place," Yates told BBC Radio Solent.

BBC Sport has contacted the National League for comment.

'I wouldn't wish what I experienced on anyone'

"Non-league clubs up and down the country are run by volunteers most of the time," Yates said.

"They are putting themselves at risk and so many times I've seen the protocols not being followed.

"We had 21 of us travelling back from Stockport on the coach after the game, so that's easily one situation where it spread so quickly.

"Football's a massive part of my life, I'm not the same person without it. But what's more important in life?"

Yates, the Terras' goalkeeping coach since 2018, spent a week recovering on a Covid ward at Poole Hospital after his condition deteriorated at home.

His wife and daughters also tested positive with mild symptoms, but Yates says he is still experiencing some of the effects of so-called 'Long Covid'.

"You can't take it lightly as once it takes hold of you, you have a battle on," he added. "I wouldn't want to wish what I experienced on anyone."