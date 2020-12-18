Rangers centre-half Leon Balogun was injured against St Mirren on Wednesday

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard has welcomed a trial of concussion substitutes as he confirmed Leon Balogun will miss Saturday's game with Motherwell after a head knock.

The International Football Association Board (IFAB) has given the green light to emergency replacements.

The Scottish Football Association plans to use them in the Scottish Cup.

"I know England are looking into doing the same things and the quicker we can move the better," Gerrard said.

"As someone who sampled the MLS as a player as well, I know they are at the forefront of concussion and have been pushing it for a lot longer, going into it in more detail. I think we have to look after the welfare of the players, certainly when it comes to head injuries, as there has been a lot of talk about situations later on in life that head injuries can lead to dementia and stuff."

Centre-half Balogun was substituted after a clash of heads with striker John Obika before St Mirren scored a late winner as Rangers' 26-game unbeaten run ended with Wednesday's 3-2 League Cup quarter-final defeat.

"There's protocols now that we have to follow," Gerrard said. "I've spoken to the doctor on that, so we will follow that medical guidance, but he will be unavailable for tomorrow's game. We're hoping to have him available for the next one after the weekend."

Gerrard can understand the disappointment of Rangers fans after seeing another opportunity to end that long wait for silverware disappear despite their side leading the Scottish Premiership by 13 points.

"We've been talking about blind spots and watching out for complacency, staying humble and realising the amount of work there is to do and where we are in the season," he said. "You know the messages we've been giving the players. They are well aware of that.

"It is what it is. It's done now. We can't change it. All we can do is control the future and it's our job to get ready for tomorrow's challenge in Motherwell."