Rangers' Glen Kamara and Filip Helander, and Celtic's Odsonne Edouard, come from EU countries

Scottish clubs face major uncertainty with a deal yet to be agreed on how they can sign European Union players after Brexit, a top lawyer has warned.

At present, EU players can freely sign for Scottish clubs.

But the Brexit transition period ends on 31 December and English clubs have agreed a new points-based system similar to non-EU players.

"We could end up with a radical change in club structures with the focus on homegrown players," Paul Deans said.

"A little bit like everything to do with Brexit, we can't be 100% sure right now, but it does seem very likely that there's going to be a new points-based system that will apply to European players as well as rest of the world players and that will effectively make bringing in players from Europe more difficult for Scottish teams."

Talks are continuing with the Home Office on a framework for Scotland.

Paul Deans, an associate at Glasgow-based law firm Thompsons, which represents sporting organisations including player's union PFA Scotland, hopes the Scottish FA and Scottish Professional Football League can agree something more "tailored to the needs of Scotland and the finances of Scotland".

"If you look at the standards that are set in England, it is very unlikely that Scottish clubs would be able to buy players of that calibre," he told BBC Scotland.

Deans points out that the English points system would "raise the bar" significantly for players able to play in the UK as it takes into account such factors as international appearances, the quality of the club they are coming from and how far they have gone previously in European competitions.

An exemptions panel will still exist where a club would be able to put forward an argument for special circumstances.

"I think to some extent clubs are used to dealing with the points-based system because they use it for rest of the world players, so it is not entirely new, but you will see that squads overwhelmingly in Scotland will either be players from the home nations or Europeans - they won't be further afield," Deans suggested.

He believes that it will become more difficult for Scottish clubs to continue with the model of signing young emerging talent from EU countries and selling them for a profit.

"On the flip side, it does create that opportunity, perhaps, rather than teams being filled with European players, it is going to encourage more Scottish players to make the breakthrough, which in the linger term could be good for the Scottish national team," he said.

It is not clear whether the new rules will be in place for the January transfer market and Deans added that, if the existing rules remain, clubs may be prepared to take a chance of "a few players they might otherwise have kept an eye on for a little bit longer to decide whether they are interested".

The SFA and SPFL have been approached for comment.