Kai Rooney is Wayne and Colleen's eldest son

Wayne Rooney's son is following in his father's footsteps by signing for Manchester United.

Kai, 11, was pictured alongside his dad and mum Colleen putting pen to paper on a contract at the Old Trafford club.

Wayne - who played for United from 2004 until 2017 - wrote on Instagram: "Proud day. Kai signing for Man Utd. Keep up the hard work son."

Kai was also pictured holding up a United shirt with the number 10 on the back - the same number his dad wore.

Former England international Wayne is United's all-time leading scorer with 253 goals from 559 appearances.