Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski won the best men's player at the Best Fifa Football Awards in Zurich, beating last year's winner Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo to the top prize.

The Poland striker scored 55 goals in just 47 games last season as he helped German giants Bayern to a treble.

Lewandowski, 32, finished as the top scorer in the league, cup and Champions League.

Manchester City defender Lucy Bronze won the best women's player award.

The winners were decided by nominations from national team captains and head coaches, an online ballot of fans and 200 media representatives.

This is the first time Lewandowski has won the award, with Barcelona forward Messi or Juventus' Ronaldo usually triumphing.

This season, Lewandowski has picked up from where left off with 16 goals in 14 games for Bayern.

Klopp wins best coach award again

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp was recognised for leading Liverpool to their first Premier League title by being named the best men's coach for the second successive year.

The German won the award in 2019 after lifting the Champions League with Liverpool and beat Bayern Munich Hansi Flick and Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa to the top honour this year.

"I am [shocked]," said Klopp.

"I have so many people to thank and most of all my coaches. If I had known we'd won it my coaches would be here with me. What we did in the last year is all about these boys.

"We didn't dream 30 years but we dream already for a few years. It was absolutely exceptional and we all had a special year in an unfortunately not so positive way but for Liverpool fans at least we could make some highlights in a tricky period. I had no idea how it would feel and it felt absolutely overwhelming."

