Manchester City defender Lucy Bronze has won best women's player at Fifa's 2020 awards.

The 29-year-old defender is the first English player to win the Best Fifa Football Awards prize.

Bronze beat Denmark's Pernille Harder and France's Wendie Renard to claim the award at a virtual ceremony in Zurich.

Netherlands coach Sarina Wiegman, who will take over from Phil Neville as England boss next year, was named the Fifa best women's coach of 2020.

Lyon and France's Sarah Bouhaddi was voted the best Fifa women's goalkeeper.

The winners were decided by nominations from national team captains and head coaches, an online ballot of fans and 200 media representatives.

Bronze, who was also shortlisted in 2019, when Megan Rapinoe won the award ahead of fellow American Alex Morgan, was named BBC Women's Footballer of the Year in March.

The 29-year-old won a league, cup and Champions League treble with Lyon this year before returning to Manchester City to win the FA Cup in November.

