Cooper won back-to-back Irish Premiership titles with Linfield

Joel Cooper has completed his return to Linfield on loan from Oxford United until the end of the season.

Cooper joined Oxford from the Blues in the summer but wished to come back to Northern Ireland for personal reasons.

The winger was believed to be a target for a number of Irish League clubs.

"There have been one or two things back home which Joel needed to sort out and that has made it difficult for him to settle over here," said U's boss Karl Robinson.

"Without going into detail, family has to come first and right now he needs to be back home to get playing regularly again, show what he can do and show everyone what a good player he is.

"So this move works for us, for Joel and for Linfield and we will keep a close eye on how he gets on."

Cooper, who was recently named in Ian Baraclough's Northern Ireland squad, enjoyed a hugely successful spell previously at Windsor Park, winning back-to-back league titles having signed from Glenavon.

He was named as the Northern Ireland Football Awards Player of the Year winner for the 2019-20 season in October, but his appearances for the League One club have been limited this season.