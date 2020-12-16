Last updated on .From the section Football

Luton welcomed fans earlier this month, but are back behind closed doors

Several football clubs must close their doors again from Saturday after Health Secretary Matt Hancock confirmed changes to the coronavirus tier system.

A limited number of supporters returned to some grounds after the national lockdown ended on 2 December.

However, Hancock announced on Thursday that Bedfordshire, Buckinghamshire, Berkshire, Peterborough, the whole of Hertfordshire, most of Surrey and parts of Sussex and Hampshire would move from tier two to tier three.

In tier one, a maximum of 4,000 fans are allowed at outdoor events - though no clubs are currently there.

Up to 2,000 supporters will be allowed in tier two areas but none in tier three.

That leaves Liverpool, Everton, Southampton and Brighton as the only clubs allowed fans inside stadiums for top-flight fixtures.

Championship clubs Luton, Reading and Wycombe are no longer allowed spectators, but Bristol City can welcome fans after moving into tier two from three.

Where does your club fit?

Premier League

Arsenal - Tier 3

Aston Villa - Tier 3

Brighton & Hove Albion - Tier 2, up to 2,000 fans allowed

Burnley - Tier 3

Chelsea - Tier 3

Crystal Palace - Tier 3

Everton - Tier 2, up to 2,000 fans allowed

Fulham - Tier 3

Leeds United - Tier 3

Leicester City - Tier 3

Liverpool - Tier 2, up to 2,000 fans allowed

Manchester City - Tier 3

Manchester United - Tier 3

Newcastle United - Tier 3

Sheffield United - Tier 3

Southampton - Tier 2, up to 2,000 fans allowed

Tottenham Hotspur - Tier 3

West Bromwich Albion - Tier 3

West Ham United - Tier 3

Wolverhampton Wanderers - Tier 3

Championship

AFC Bournemouth - Tier 2, up to 2,000 fans allowed

Barnsley - Tier 3

Birmingham City - Tier 3

Blackburn Rovers - Tier 3

Brentford - Tier 3

Bristol City - Tier 2, up to 2,000 fans allowed

Cardiff City - spectators are not permitted at any sporting events in Wales

Coventry City - Tier 3

Derby County - Tier 3

Huddersfield Town - Tier 3

Luton Town - Tier 3

Middlesbrough - Tier 3

Millwall - Tier 3

Norwich City - Tier 2, up to 2,000 fans allowed

Nottingham Forest - Tier 3

Preston North End - Tier 3

Queens Park Rangers - Tier 3

Reading - Tier 3

Rotherham United - Tier 3

Sheffield Wednesday - Tier 3

Stoke City - Tier 3

Swansea City - spectators are not permitted at any sporting events in Wales

Watford - Tier 3

Wycombe Wanderers - Tier 3

League One

Accrington Stanley - Tier 3

AFC Wimbledon - Tier 3

Blackpool - Tier 3

Bristol Rovers - Tier 2, up to 2,000 fans allowed

Burton Albion - Tier 3

Charlton Athletic - Tier 3

Crewe Alexandra - Tier 2, up to 2,000 fans allowed

Doncaster Rovers - Tier 3

Fleetwood Town - Tier 3

Gillingham - Tier 3

Hull City - Tier 3

Ipswich Town - Tier 2, up to 2,000 fans allowed

Lincoln City - Tier 3

Milton Keynes Dons - Tier 3

Northampton Town - Tier 2, up to 2,000 fans allowed

Oxford United - Tier 2, up to 2,000 fans allowed

Peterborough United - Tier 3

Plymouth Argyle - Tier 2, up to 2,000 fans allowed

Portsmouth - Tier 3

Rochdale - Tier 3

Shrewsbury Town - Tier 2, up to 2,000 fans allowed

Sunderland - Tier 3

Swindon Town - Tier 2, up to 2,000 fans allowed

Wigan Athletic - Tier 3

League Two

Barrow - Tier 2, up to 2,000 fans allowed

Bolton Wanderers - Tier 3

Bradford City - Tier 3

Cambridge United - Tier 2, up to 2,000 fans allowed

Carlisle United - Tier 2, up to 2,000 fans allowed

Cheltenham Town - Tier 2, up to 2,000 fans allowed

Colchester United - Tier 2, up to 2,000 fans allowed

Crawley Town - Tier 2, up to 2,000 fans allowed

Exeter City - Tier 2, up to 2,000 fans allowed

Forest Green Rovers - Tier 2, up to 2,000 fans allowed

Grimsby Town - Tier 3

Harrogate Town - Tier 2, up to 2,000 fans allowed

Leyton Orient - Tier 3

Mansfield Town - Tier 3

Morecambe - Tier 3

Newport County - spectators are not permitted at any sporting events in Wales

Oldham Athletic - Tier 3

Port Vale - Tier 3

Salford City - Tier 3

Scunthorpe United - Tier 3

Southend United - Tier 3

Stevenage - Tier 3

Tranmere Rovers - Tier 2, up to 2,000 fans allowed

Walsall - Tier 3

What about the Women's Super League?

Four of the 12 teams in England's top women's league play their home matches in locations that are in tier two, and therefore can welcome up to 2,000 fans.

However, two - Bristol City and Everton - play in stadiums which have a capacity for fewer than 4,000 spectators, and therefore will be limited to fewer than 2,000 fans because the cap at 50% of their capacity is smaller than 2,000.

Arsenal - Tier 3

Aston Villa - Tier 3

Birmingham City - Tier 3

Brighton & Hove Albion - Tier 2, up to 2,000 fans allowed

Bristol City - Tier 2, up to approximately 1,700 fans allowed (50% of the capacity of Twerton Park)

Chelsea - Tier 3

Everton - Tier 2, up to 1,100 fans allowed (approximately 50% of the capacity of Walton Hall Park)

Manchester City - Tier 3

Manchester United - Tier 3

Reading - Tier 3

Tottenham Hotspur - Tier 3

West Ham United - Tier 3