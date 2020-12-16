Last updated on .From the section Coventry

Liam Kelly was injured after scoring twice for Coventry in their win at Wycombe on Saturday

Coventry City captain Liam Kelly is facing up to three months out of action with a groin injury.

The midfielder, 30, missed the goalless draw against Huddersfield on Wednesday after picking up the injury in a win at Wycombe on Saturday.

"It's not good," Sky Blues manager Mark Robins told BBC CWR after the draw against Huddersfield.

"It's a blow and one we can't really afford with losing him. He's been terrific for us so far this season."

Robins confirmed Kelly is expected to be sidelined for eight to 12 weeks after "popping his groin".

"He's a brilliant professional," Robins added. "He will rehabilitate and be back as quickly as he possibly can."

The former Huddersfield and Rotherham manager felt Kelly's injury was indicative of the workload being experienced by players at all clubs this season.

"Up and down the country, there's players going down like flies," he said. "You look at them and it's almost cruel what we're asking them to do. It's very, very tough for them.

"We have to take our hats off to them as it is tiring for all of them."

There was some better news for Robins, however, with striker Matt Godden in line for a possible return for Saturday's trip to Sheffield Wednesday following six weeks out with a foot injury.

Godden, who scored 15 times in Coventry's League One title-winning campaign, has missed City's past seven games.

"It is a tonic for us," Robins added. "If he is alright, he will be involved on Saturday. It depends how he goes in the next two days."