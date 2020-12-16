French Ligue 1
PSGParis Saint Germain2LorientLorient0

Paris St-Germain 2-0 Lorient: Kylian Mbappe and Moise Kean give PSG win

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Kylian Mbappe
Kylian Mbappe has scored 103 times for Paris St-Germain and is the fourth highest scorer in their history

Kylian Mbappe showed off his new blue hair with a goal as Ligue 1 champions Paris St-Germain beat Lorient.

The France striker scored a penalty after he was fouled by Andrew Gravillon, who was sent off for the struggling visitors.

Moise Kean slotted home a second, his sixth Ligue 1 goal in nine games since a loan move from Everton.

PSG overtake Lyon, who drew 2-2 with Brest, and remain one point behind leaders Lille, who won 2-0 at Dijon.

Line-ups

PSG

  • 16Rico
  • 4Kehrer
  • 15DaniloSubstituted forPembeleat 11'minutes
  • 20Kurzawa
  • 24Florenzi
  • 12RafinhaSubstituted forFadigaat 71'minutesBooked at 87mins
  • 27GueyeSubstituted forDraxlerat 76'minutes
  • 21Herrera
  • 25BakkerSubstituted forVerrattiat 71'minutes
  • 18KeanBooked at 58minsSubstituted forDi Maríaat 71'minutes
  • 7MbappéBooked at 34mins

Substitutes

  • 3Kimpembe
  • 6Verratti
  • 8Paredes
  • 11Di María
  • 23Draxler
  • 30Letellier
  • 32Pembele
  • 36Ruiz-Atil
  • 37Fadiga

Lorient

  • 30Nardi
  • 2GravillonBooked at 49mins
  • 5FontaineSubstituted forMouyokoloat 72'minutes
  • 21Morel
  • 14Hergault
  • 10Le Fée
  • 23MonconduitSubstituted forMarveauxat 78'minutes
  • 6AbergelSubstituted forChalobahat 45'minutes
  • 25Le Goff
  • 19WissaSubstituted forLaurientéat 66'minutes
  • 13MoffiSubstituted forGrbicat 66'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Dreyer
  • 7Diarra
  • 8Chalobah
  • 12Marveaux
  • 18Lemoine
  • 27Grbic
  • 28Laurienté
  • 29Hamel
  • 33Mouyokolo
Referee:
Johan Hamel

Match Stats

Home TeamPSGAway TeamLorient
Possession
Home75%
Away25%
Shots
Home24
Away8
Shots on Target
Home8
Away3
Corners
Home10
Away2
Fouls
Home19
Away9

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Paris Saint Germain 2, Lorient 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Paris Saint Germain 2, Lorient 0.

  3. Post update

    Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Paul Nardi.

  4. Post update

    Attempt saved. Bandiougou Fadiga (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Ander Herrera.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Marco Verratti (Paris Saint Germain).

  6. Post update

    Enzo Le Fée (Lorient) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Alessandro Florenzi (Paris Saint Germain).

  8. Post update

    Adrian Grbic (Lorient) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Bandiougou Fadiga (Paris Saint Germain).

  10. Post update

    Jérémy Morel (Lorient) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  11. Post update

    Attempt missed. Adrian Grbic (Lorient) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Trevoh Chalobah.

  12. Post update

    Adrian Grbic (Lorient) hits the left post with a right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box. Assisted by Armand Laurienté with a cross.

  13. Booking

    Bandiougou Fadiga (Paris Saint Germain) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Bandiougou Fadiga (Paris Saint Germain).

  15. Post update

    Enzo Le Fée (Lorient) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  16. Post update

    Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Vincent Le Goff.

  17. Post update

    Layvin Kurzawa (Paris Saint Germain) hits the left post with a left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left. Assisted by Julian Draxler with a through ball.

  18. Post update

    Attempt missed. Alessandro Florenzi (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right following a set piece situation.

  19. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  20. Substitution

    Substitution, Lorient. Sylvain Marveaux replaces Thomas Monconduit.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Wednesday 16th December 2020

  • AngersAngers0StrasbourgStrasbourg2
  • DijonDijon0LilleLille2
  • MontpellierMontpellier0MetzMetz2
  • NîmesNîmes0NiceNice2
  • ReimsReims3NantesNantes2
  • BordeauxBordeaux1Saint-ÉtienneSaint-Étienne2
  • LyonLyon2BrestBrest2
  • MonacoMonaco0LensLens3
  • RennesRennes2MarseilleMarseille1

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Lille1595128101832
2PSG15101435102531
3Lyon1586127131430
4Marseille138322012827
5Montpellier158252523226
6Rennes157442219325
7Lens147342421324
8Monaco157262523223
9Angers157262024-423
10Brest157172527-222
11Nice146351816221
12Metz155551716120
13Bordeaux155461517-219
14Saint-Étienne154471421-716
15Strasbourg154292226-414
16Nantes153571726-914
17Reims153482026-613
18Lorient1532101526-1111
19Nîmes1532101129-1811
20Dijon15168924-159
View full French Ligue 1 table

