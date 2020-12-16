Match ends, Paris Saint Germain 2, Lorient 0.
Kylian Mbappe showed off his new blue hair with a goal as Ligue 1 champions Paris St-Germain beat Lorient.
The France striker scored a penalty after he was fouled by Andrew Gravillon, who was sent off for the struggling visitors.
Moise Kean slotted home a second, his sixth Ligue 1 goal in nine games since a loan move from Everton.
PSG overtake Lyon, who drew 2-2 with Brest, and remain one point behind leaders Lille, who won 2-0 at Dijon.
Line-ups
PSG
- 16Rico
- 4Kehrer
- 15DaniloSubstituted forPembeleat 11'minutes
- 20Kurzawa
- 24Florenzi
- 12RafinhaSubstituted forFadigaat 71'minutesBooked at 87mins
- 27GueyeSubstituted forDraxlerat 76'minutes
- 21Herrera
- 25BakkerSubstituted forVerrattiat 71'minutes
- 18KeanBooked at 58minsSubstituted forDi Maríaat 71'minutes
- 7MbappéBooked at 34mins
Substitutes
- 3Kimpembe
- 6Verratti
- 8Paredes
- 11Di María
- 23Draxler
- 30Letellier
- 32Pembele
- 36Ruiz-Atil
- 37Fadiga
Lorient
- 30Nardi
- 2GravillonBooked at 49mins
- 5FontaineSubstituted forMouyokoloat 72'minutes
- 21Morel
- 14Hergault
- 10Le Fée
- 23MonconduitSubstituted forMarveauxat 78'minutes
- 6AbergelSubstituted forChalobahat 45'minutes
- 25Le Goff
- 19WissaSubstituted forLaurientéat 66'minutes
- 13MoffiSubstituted forGrbicat 66'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Dreyer
- 7Diarra
- 8Chalobah
- 12Marveaux
- 18Lemoine
- 27Grbic
- 28Laurienté
- 29Hamel
- 33Mouyokolo
- Referee:
- Johan Hamel
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home75%
- Away25%
- Shots
- Home24
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home8
- Away3
- Corners
- Home10
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home19
- Away9
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Paris Saint Germain 2, Lorient 0.
Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Paul Nardi.
Attempt saved. Bandiougou Fadiga (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Ander Herrera.
Foul by Marco Verratti (Paris Saint Germain).
Enzo Le Fée (Lorient) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Alessandro Florenzi (Paris Saint Germain).
Adrian Grbic (Lorient) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Bandiougou Fadiga (Paris Saint Germain).
Jérémy Morel (Lorient) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Adrian Grbic (Lorient) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Trevoh Chalobah.
Adrian Grbic (Lorient) hits the left post with a right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box. Assisted by Armand Laurienté with a cross.
Bandiougou Fadiga (Paris Saint Germain) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Bandiougou Fadiga (Paris Saint Germain).
Post update
Enzo Le Fée (Lorient) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Vincent Le Goff.
Layvin Kurzawa (Paris Saint Germain) hits the left post with a left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left. Assisted by Julian Draxler with a through ball.
Attempt missed. Alessandro Florenzi (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right following a set piece situation.
Attempt blocked. Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Substitution, Lorient. Sylvain Marveaux replaces Thomas Monconduit.